Zed Black brings soothing aromatherapy incense sticks for the Indian market this Diwali by launching 'Iksha' and 'Backflow Dhoop Cones' range

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/SRV): Diwali comes with the aura of colorful diyas & fairy lights, vibrant rangolis, mommy-made Diwali sweets, and happy vibes with family. Now, amongst all this imagine the soothing fragrance of nature geranium, alluring Kesar rose fragrance, or traditional Diwali-special sandal warming up the ambience of your home.

Zed Black Agarbatti, from the house of Mysore Deep Perfumery House, is adding a pinch of happiness into your homes with its latest aromatherapy range of incense sticks and reverse dhoop cones infused with organic herbs with the brand 'Iksha' and 'Backflow Dhoop Cones' respectively. Dating back to ancient Greeks and Egyptians, aroma essential oil has been used for both religious and therapeutic purposes, this Diwali brings home happiness and elevates the ambiance with these perfect, budget-friendly aromatherapy incense variants made for the Indian consumers from Zed Black.

"'Iksha means 'sight' and we wanted Iksha to be a sight that reflected inwards, a place where people could gain a deeper understanding of themselves and gain peace and self-awareness through aromatherapy. We have launched Iksha in three mesmerizing variants, Purple Star, Kesar Rose, and Nature's Geranium. Geranium is a very popular export product due to its floral accent that helps to uplift the mood and create calmness. This Diwali for agarbatti and dhoopbatti, the market sentiment looks quite promising and the industry will grow at 7 to 8 percent. The launch of the latest series is in line with the company's focus on accelerating innovation as one of the largest retailers and manufacturers of incense sticks & prayer essentials with multiple offerings, strengthening our puja samagri portfolio, and expanding our presence across all forms of the retail market", shared Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black.



The company is expecting up to 25 per cent growth in sales this festive season ably dominated by its flagship PAN India brands Zed Black 3-in-1 incense sticks endorsed by Legendary Indian Cricketer M S Dhoni and Manthan Dhoop, Bamboo-less Dhoop Sticks and Manthan Sambrani Cups category promoted by Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan. The company sells more than 15 lac retail packs daily and processes over 3 crore incense sticks every day. Zed Black today is one of the top 3 agarbatti manufacturers in the country. The company also has a strong global footprint with exports to 40+ countries like the USA, Brazil, Ethiopia, Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia, and more on 6 continents.



Zed Black Backflow dhoop cone combo popularly also called reverse cones offers four mesmerizing scents of different aromas dhoop batti cones in four tins of dhoop incense cone infused with aromatic herbs in variants like Arij, Mogra, Rose, and Sandal. The beautiful dhoop cones can be used for holy rituals like Hawan, and Pooja or for meditation or simply to pair with a ceramic holder or waterfall stand. When lit, it produces smoke in a reverse direction, resulting in a beautiful, relaxing vibe for the perfect corner decor in your homes this Diwali season.

"Since our inception in 1992, MDPH has created employment opportunities across the value chain and continues its legacy. We have been investing in setting up modern manufacturing units that include a backward integration unit also near Indore in Madhya Pradesh making it the country's biggest raw agarbatti manufacturing facility spread across five units over a total area of 9,40,000 sq. ft providing employment and skilling to 3500 unskilled workers out of which 80 per cent are women. We are also into the puja segment and have recently launched the 'Samarpan' puja samagri that includes Camphor, Bhimsaini Camphor, Chandan Tika, Diya Batti, Sambrani Dhoop Cups, Agarbatti, Puja Oil, and more targeting diverse consumer needs for daily prayers amidst festive fervor", shares Anshul Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House.

Owing to festive demand Zed Black has also launched Masala Agarbatti variant with the brand 'Zed Black Malang' which is a premium flora batti, made from flowers, and has a very pleasant smell. Malang stands out from other incense sticks because it is coated with masala which enhances the aroma and makes it last even longer. It is available in Packet Medium and NuMedium Zipper, which is also catering to diverse customer needs.

Since its inception in 1992, Mysore Deep Perfumery House with, its flagship brand Zed Black 3-in-1 is amongst the key players in the organized agarbatti sector providing the highest quality range of agarbatti, dhoopbatti, dhoop cones, dhoop sticks, essential oils, hawan samagri and more accounting to a vast range of over 1200 products. The brand today is one of the top 3 agarbatti manufacturers in the country, processing over three crore incense sticks and selling 1.5 million packs per day.

MDPH employs 3500+ rural population and empowers 80 per cent of are women workforce. The company has set a strong global footprint with exports to 40+ countries like USA, Brazil, Ethiopia, Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia, etc in 6 continents.

For more information, please visit: https://zedblack.in/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

