Zed Black unveils electrifying anthem 'Prarthna Hogi Sweekar' as the 'Official Prayer Partner' for Delhi Capitals

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zed Black, the flagship incense sticks brand from MP-based FMCG conglomerate Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), has partnered with Delhi Capitals as their 'Official Prayer Partner' for the T20 League 2023 edition. With this historic partnership with Delhi Capitals, Zed Black becomes the first incense sticks brand to join forces with a popular T20 League team and also the first FMCG brand from Madhya Pradesh to partner with a team in an Indian T20 League. Built on the spirit of 'Prarthna hogi Sweekar' brand tagline, the company has unveiled a heart-thumping, electrifying anthem that is more than just a song - it's a symbol of hope, inspiration, and the unbreakable spirit of cricket.

Featuring three star players of the Delhi Capitals team, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma & Manish Pandey the anthem oozes energy, positivity and enough swag to attract the Masses, Millennials & GenZ making you root for the players of the Delhi Capitals team and also inspires one to work hard and give their best shot in life for achieving success. The Zed Black logo features prominently on the match and training trouser of the Delhi Capitals uniform. The collaboration will involve giving away special signed team merchandise and memorabilia to winners of contests run by the brand across its social media handles.

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmKKUz3-K5M

Commenting on this collaboration, Ankit Agrawal, Partner & Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black shares, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Delhi Capitals. Cricket is a religion in India and the T20 League is one of the most eagerly awaited sporting extravaganzas amongst fans across the globe. We believe, Zed Black resonates well with Delhi Capitals as both brands, are bringing India together. Just like the tournament offers high voltage entertainment to cricket lovers, Zed Black offers prayers through its immense Prayer & Puja Essentials like Agarbatti, Dhoop, Dhoop Sticks, Dhoop Cones etc across the globe."

Zed Black today is amongst the top 3 brands in the agarbatti category in India. It is one of the largest selling agarbatti manufacturers and retailers in India and also the leading incense sticks exporter in the country.



MDPH has a plethora of top-notch quality products under its own household brands in categories such as agarbatti, essential oils, hand sanitizers, packaged tea, dhoop batti, confectionery, and more under its premium bestseller flagship labels Zed Black, Manthan, Shriphal, Orva and Din Din.

Anshul Agrawal, Partner & Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black further adds, "With Zed Black's venture into IPL as the Official Prayer Partner for Delhi Capitals we feel it is one of the best mediums to spread the power of prayers amongst millions of hearts. With our anthem, 'Prarthna Hogi Sweekar', we want to be the catalysts of victory with prayers. Our association with cricket isn't new as we have had Veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as our brand ambassador since last six years for our flagship product Zed Black 3-in-1 Premium Agarbatti. We are a global brand and Delhi is a big consumer market for us in India for Dhoop & Dhoopsticks. Considering the popularity of Delhi Capitals, our sponsorship will allow us to penetrate in deeper markets with our innovative fragrance offerings."

Delhi Capitals, CEO, Dhiraj Malhotra shares, "Our team features in India's biggest sporting festival that is received with an unrivalled and unmatched experience. The tournament holds the power to create strong emotional connections across India. We are excited to sign a partnership with Zed Black as our 'Official Prayer Partner' which adds a wonderful dimension of spirituality to an otherwise high-octane sporting event. Delhi Capitals has been an extremely consistent team and we look forward to witnessing some exciting cricket this T20 season."

The association will also be amplified by way of a 360-degree campaign across the offline, digital and social media platforms which will run through the entire duration of the tournament.

At the heart of MDPH is its 4,000-plus workforce, of which 80% comprises of women who are involved in all aspects of manufacturing--from perfume making to packaging. The company has over 170 fragrances that go into the making of the agarbattis and produces 700 kg of perfume every day. MDPH processes over three crore incense sticks every day at its 9,40,000 sq. ft. manufacturing space in Madhya Pradesh, comprising of five factories. It has in its kitty over 1,200+ products that are exported to over 40+ countries across six continents and 15 lakh packs of Zed Black incense sticks are sold in a day.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

