Zed Black's bambooless Agarbatti, Manthan Dhoop Sticks launched at Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): With Indian values deeply engraved in the roots of the brand, MP-based Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), is moving ahead seamlessly with a plethora of offerings in agarbatti & dhoop. Zed Black which is amongst the top 3 players of agarbatti brands in the country brings the Zed Black Manthan Dhoops Sticks at the time of Ganesh Chaturthi festival this year. The bamboo less Dhoop variant is the market leader across the country and North India predominantly.

* Hrithik Roshan urges to believe in deeper connection with oneself through new festive TVC Campaign Manthan Zaroori Hai.

* Agarbatti consumption increases by about 40-50 percent during the festive season, as this is the time when the nation celebrates and prays together.

'Manthan Dhoop Batti', is an exclusive offering from the house of MDPH for the discerning consumers looking for Bambooless Dhoop Sticks or dhoop batti. The dhoop sticks are free from Charcoal and comes with a smooth finish and can be your perfect partner for daily prayers.

Zed Black Manthan Dhoop Sticks are launched in 6 traditional fragrances - Mogra, Guggal, Chandan, Gulab, Loban & Kasturi.

Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan is the face of Zed Black Manthan Dhoop Sticks and Dhoopbatti which are made from a gentle blend of essential oils and all natural ingredients. He is also the face for Zed Black Manthan Sambrani Cups which are a powerful source of aromatic & positive energy infused with pure Sambrani, thus igniting just one cup gives a feeling of pious mini-hawan at home every day.

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYmLqNNoCpQ&authuser=0



Commenting on the launch of this new series, Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (Zed Black) said, "We have created the dhoop sticks range for the evolving consumer who needs positive vibrations in the environment. Manthan Dhoop Sticks can be commonly used for your pious daily puja ritual, aromatherapy & home fragrance or meditation. Our dhoop (bambooless) sticks range is handcrafted with purest, organic herbs and dipped in natural essential oils."

These natural fragrance, bambooless sticks makes the environment free from negative energy. Zed Black Manthan Sticks are specifically designed for providing enthralling aroma that can soothe the environment, boost positive energy, raise your spirits and revive confidence, optimism and cheerfulness.

The TVC shows Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan urging masses to believe in the deeper connection with oneself through the catchphrase Manthan Zaroori Hai.

Since its inception in 1992, Mysore Deep Perfumery House with, its flagship brand Zed Black 3-in-1 is amongst the key players in the organized agarbatti sector providing highest quality range of agarbatti, dhoopbatti, dhoop cones, dhoop sticks, essential oils, hawan samagri and more accounting to a vast range of over 1200 products. MDPH has extended its arm with enormous consumer reach in the Indian household with established brands like Zed Black 3 in 1, Manthan Dhoop & Dhoop Batti, Manthan Sambrani Cups, Aarogyam Camphor, Zed Black Pineapple, Arij, Gauved Sambrani Cups, Parfum, Panchdeep, Chakra, Duva & more.

"Agarbatti consumption increases by about 40-50 per cent during the festive season, as this is the time when the nation celebrates and prays together. We believe the demand will grow during this festival season also," adds Anshul Agrawal, Director, MDPH.

Today, its flagship brand Zed Black processes over three crore incense sticks, selling 15 lakh packs every day. The brand today is one of the top 3 agarbatti manufacturers in the country. The company also has set a strong global footprint with exports to 40+ countries like USA, Brazil, Ethiopia, Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia etc in 6 continents.

Priced at INR 15/- for a box of 10 sticks, the products are available at the retail outlets and traditional markets in India. Consumers can also order at their doorstep through e-store www.zedblack.in or leading e-Commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart.

