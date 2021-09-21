Zee Hindustan confers 'The Most Promising Edtech Brand' Award to Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Infinity Learn, an ed-tech initiative by Sri Chaitanya (a renowned educational institute with more than three decades of educational excellence) bagged 'The Most Promising Edtech Brand' award instituted by Zee Hindustan.

Zee Hindustan conferred this award at its Zee Hindustan Education Excellence 2021 conclave held on 18th September in Taj Palace, New Delhi. Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya was honored for working towards bringing a success formula that will reimagine online classroom teaching. We intend to be the 'One single place' to foster learning through scientific self-assessment, provide Live-Classes, help students with homework/ doubts-solving and foster self-learning at home.

Ujjwal Singh, CEO - Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, "We are honoured to receive this award from one of the prestigious media group 'Zee Hindustan'. Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya has taken this much thought through step of imparting progressive Learning through the medium of technology interfaces for deserving students and prepare them with learning paths to explore their potential."



Zee Hindustan carried out a stringent selection criteria against which the Infinity Learn was ranked on- such as feedback from the students, parents, testimonials on their experiences, and ranked on both the mediums - offline & online education.

Led by people with the purpose to become global leaders in the digital learning arena, Infinity Learn's vision is to carry forward Sri Chaitanya's legacy in the digital learning and teaching space and create a powerful impact in every child's life. With a combination of traditional wisdom and Innovation Ready Technology, Infinity Learn aims at creating an engaging and measurable learning process that focuses on Outcome-based learning. With a versatile in-house teaching talent and latest Technology, Infinity Learn envisions becoming the sought-after destination for Digital Talent and leading Technology to serve the teachers and learners as its epicentre.

