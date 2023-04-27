ZEISS expands its lens portfolio in India with the launch of MyoCare and Smartlife Young targeted at growing children and teenagers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ZEISS, an internationally leading brand in optics and optoelectronics, has announced the launch of specially designed 'MyoCare' and 'Smartlife Young' lenses for children and teenagers in India. 'Smartlife Young' lenses are designed to provide clear, comfortable vision for young eyes, adapted to their growing anatomical changes and visual behaviour with age. 'MyoCare Lens' will address the growing number of Myopia cases in India by offering specially designed prescription lenses to consumers.

Speaking about the additions to the portfolio, Rohan Paul, Business Head - Vision Care, Carl ZEISS India (Bangalore) Pvt. Ltd. said, "We believe that every child deserves the best possible vision, and we're proud to offer a solution that can help them achieve that. Our latest MyoCare lenses for children with myopia are a game-changer in the world of children's eyewear, and we can't wait for parents and children alike to experience the benefits. The launch of MyoCare and Smartlife Young are a result of years of research and development. We understand the impact that eyesight conditions can have on children's lives, and we are committed to providing solutions that will help them see clearly and comfortably."

Myopia is a common eye condition that affects millions of children and both myopia and progressive myopia are affecting more and more people worldwide. The condition which often develops during childhood worsens as the child grows and causes distant objects to appear blurry, making it difficult to see things clearly in the classroom, on the sports field and in other daily activities. With a projected prevalence of 50% of the world's population by 2050, myopia is a global challenge. This has led to a big effort by industry and optometry experts to expand diagnostic and management options.

With a belief that "Every child counts, and every diopter matters" ZEISS understands that in order to assess an individual's risk for progressive or high myopia, careful anamnesis and observation of the individual child is essential. ZEISS is therefore combining 10+ years of extensive experience with progressive and high myopia in Asia with scientifically-based findings to offer effective, specific myopia management solutions.

ZEISS 'MyoCare' lens is specifically designed for children between the age bracket of 6 and 12 to manage myopia progression. It is a new, clinically-proven, effective spectacle lens design that incorporates years of ZEISS myopia management practice. Key specifications of the MyoCare lens include Blue light protection for children with myopia who find blue light emitted by smartphones, tablets, LEDs, TVs, and computer screens distracting, full UV protection for the eye when kids are out in the sun, premium protection against scratches and a special dirt-resistant coating.



Together with a leading myopia management institute, Wenzhou Medical University Eye Hospital WMU, China, ZEISS has tested different design variants. The MyoCare design, as the most promising of the tested designs, is patented as "Cylindrical Annular Refractive Elements" or C.A.R.E. Technology. To avoid hyperopic defocus for all directions of gaze, ZEISS MyoCare uses a second, innovative technology: ClearFocus optimizes the free-form back of the lens point by point.

The research group at the ZEISS Vision Science Lab at the University of Tubingen, Germany, and the collaboration with international scientific institutions, as well as the developers at ZEISS, form the basis of innovations for myopia management.

Another latest launch, 'SmartLife Young' lens by ZEISS is based on applied research of today's lifestyle, visual behaviour, and individual age-related visual needs of kids and teenagers. It is based on the insight that young people are connected in more ways than ever before. This lifestyle has an impact on their visual behaviour. Children read more information on smaller devices at closer distances, and they significantly shift their gaze downwards, eventually developing eyesight issues. Personalised ZEISS 'Smartlife Young' lens ensures a comfortable and clear vision for these children.

ZEISS in India has also enhanced its existing SmartLife premium lens portfolio, the range that has successfully established itself as the go-to portfolio for eyecare professionals in the market over the past few years. ZEISS Intelligence Augmented Design technology uses smart data science to further optimize lens design by comparing 12.5 million data points of the visual behaviour to ensure full freedom of vision in any distance and direction.

