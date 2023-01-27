ZEISS VISUFIT 1000, cutting-edge digital technology for the Indian optical industry becomes the centre of attraction at OPTIKA 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ZEISS, an internationally leading technology company operating in the optics and optoelectronics industries showcased 'ZEISS VISUFIT 1000', a cutting-edge technological advancement in the optical industry, at Optika 2023 held in Mumbai. State-of-the-art equipment, ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 focuses on the need of the digitally savvy generation of the country.

The ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 is a digital Centration device that uses Artificial Intelligence to suggest the best-recommended frames to consumers. Delivers accurate 3D Centration using 9 mutually calibrated cameras which gives a complete 180° view of the user's face in one shot and the measurement data is processed using 45 million points to create a personalized avatar of the user.





ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 device management is easy and fast and can be operated on a computer or an iPad thus digitalising consultation practice seamlessly. Also offers stand-out services such as frame comparison, Virtual Try-on & virtual try-on at home offering global brands & increased convenience to consumers. ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 brings an advantage for Indian and global eye-care practitioners, as it helps them in enhancing their business profile by offering a digital platform.



Witnessing 6000+ footfalls at the ZEISS stall at Optika 2023 and plentiful requests for demonstration of ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 at OPTIKA Mumbai 2023, Rohan Paul, Business Head of Vision Care Division, Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are thrilled to showcase the ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 at Optika, Mumbai. Eye Care practitioners in the country are increasingly realizing the importance of leveraging technology to enhance their practice and overall patient experience. ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 definitely stood out at Optika 2023, generating a lot of interest from the visitors, as a device that increases precision in dispensing and elevating the consumer experience in store."

ZEISS Vision Care India business has been on the sharp rise owing to its innovative products and accessories the Indian consumers. With its commitment towards the Make-in-India initiative, ZEISS Vision Care India has been manufacturing high-quality eye-care solutions for Indian consumers. Further, innovations in the spectacle lenses portfolio like ZEISS DriveSafe lenses ZEISS ClearView Lenses, ZEISS SmartLife Lenses, and devices such as the ZEISS i.Profiler plus, ZEISS i.Terminal 2 have disrupted the consumer experiences in-store bringing superior clarity of vision to its users.

