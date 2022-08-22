ZentrumHub inaugurates a new office to shape the future of the Travel Tech SaaS ecosystem in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): ZentrumHub, a travel tech SaaS company specializing in Hotel API solutions, today inaugurated its new office in Pune. The opening ceremony happened in the presence of ZentrumHub clients, partners, and their powerful talent pool.

ZentrumHub powers nearly 30+ enterprise customers globally, and within the last 14 months, it has seen a 500 per cent growth in revenue and team size, with the product widely accepted by customers.

As ZentrumHub aims to become the world's fastest and smartest hotel API and build markets globally, the new office will act as a focal point for the teams to experience state-of-the-art facilities, collaboration, and entertainment and engagement.

Abhinav Sinha, CEO of ZentrumHub said, "It's a proud moment for ZentrumHub. We believe this new office space will be our Centre of excellence for innovation in new product development and customer acquisition. We also want to use this premises further to find passionate people, nurture them, and help them grow in all aspects of the SaaS business, from product development to marketing."

He added, "We want our team to return to the office in a phased manner. Most of our employees haven't met, so while we want them to break the ice, we also will place safety as a priority."

ZentrumHub turned its dream into reality in 2021 by accelerating its travel-tech venture with a mission to be the fastest and smartest travel API hub in the world. ZentrumHub offers a pre-integrated hotel booking API with over 50 leading hotel content suppliers, which helps travel businesses channel their brimming energies for turning the company into a goldmine with lesser integration time and faster go-to-market.

Website: https://zentrumhub.com/



For Products and Demo Queries, Contact:

sales@zentrumhub.com

Press and Media Contact:

Mrigendra Mittal

Email: mmittal@zentrumhub.com

Phone: +91-8007901251

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

