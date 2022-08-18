ZEX PR WIRE is now recognized as the " Best PR Wire in Blockchain Space 2022 " by Money Expo 2022 organised by Trasol in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI/ATK): ZEX PR WIRE was awarded as the "Best PR WIRE Platform in Blockchain Space" at Money Expo 2022 Mumbai, organised by Trasol. ZEX PR WIR a Press Release Distribution/ Content Distribution SAAS platform, using which, any startup, enterprise, corporate, agency or MNC can launch their PR campaign in just a few clicks.

Money Expo is the largest gathering of financial industries with leading Stock brokers, Crypto Exchange and Forex Brokers participating from different parts of the world. Meet the founders, Executives and Analysts from Stocks, Crypto, Forex markets delivering their valuable insights.

This event brings a networking opportunity for all the Investors, Traders, Affiliates to meet the global fintech industry. Explore the upcoming trends in Fintech and Blockchain, also investing across different vertical at Money Expo 2022.



ZEX PR WIRE™ is an end-to-end solution to produce, optimise and target content -- and then distribute and measure results. Combining the world's largest multi-channel content distribution and optimization network and comprehensive workflow tools and platform, we serve over thousands of clients from offices in America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.



ZEX PR WIRE™ is founded by Saurabh Singla and Apoorv Gupta in 2020. Though both have been working in the PR/Media Industry since 2017 and have successfully run 100s of PR and Media campaigns for multiple startups and enterprises. Apoorv Gupta strongly believes that "A continuous media coverage or PR campaigns can build a long term trust in the industry, though one should not consider it to measure direct metrics but as a catalyst in the process of establishing a brand identity" and "We are living in an era of fast growth paradigm, hence it makes no sense to spend 3 weeks for a single PR campaign when it can be done within 3 days, we have designed ZEX PR as a SAAS to act as strongest arm of any marketing team or agency to get faster results and less time" added by Saurabh Singla.

ZEX PR WIRE™ has catered to over 2000+ clients, syndicating over 6000+ press releases to over 500+ premium to global and local news outlets (online). ZEX PR WIRE™ not only caterers in the traditional market, but also work closely work (directly or in-directly) with various top blockchain news/media houses such as Cointelegraph, Bitcoin.com, NewsBTC, Coinspeaker, Etrendy Stock, Newsaffinity, Citytelegraph, TheTechly, NewsAlarms, Techbullion, U.Today...etc

In case you would like to know more about our services, please feel free to write to us or visit our website https://zexprwire.com/.

Trasol is a leading technology provider to the FX brokerage firm. Trasol has vast experience in all aspects of brokerage management. They mainly focus on forging strong partnerships with clients to establish and grow their FX industry.

They at Trasol will build for you an FX brokerage business of your own by connecting you to the market and providing you with all the innovative and cutting-edge Forex technologies in a short space of time and at a reasonable cost.

Established in 2018, Trasol have worked with Top notch clients and have provided the best solution to them.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

