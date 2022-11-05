Zeya by Kundan forays into Lucknow, opens new flagship store in Gole Market, Mahanagar

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of its expansion plan in the country, Zeya By Kundan, the exquisite affordable luxury gold jewellery brand from the Kundan Group that owns the largest private gold refinery in India, today inaugurated its new flagship store at Gole Market, Mahanagar, Lucknow. The store is the latest addition to the existing stores at Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

Similar to the online experience, the store will offer a stunning, affordable and millennial gold jewellery exclusive collection in 18KT and 22KT across categories like rings, earrings, pendants, sets, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, and so on. In addition to the exquisite jewellery, shoppers will also have an option to buy gold coins with 999.9 purity and gold foiled frames in 99.9 purity.

In keeping with the spirit of the festive season, buyers will be eligible for 100% off on making charges on gold jewellery. Not only Zeya By Kundan waive off making charges, the buyers will also be eligible for a guaranteed free silver coin on every purchase.



Speaking at the inauguration, Vidit Garg, Director, Kundan & Zeya Ltd. said, "With the pandemic subsiding, we see footfalls steadily increasing to have an experiential feel of the brick and mortar stores for purchase. This factor combined with our plans for expansion throughout the country, we are delighted to launch our flagship store in the city of Lucknow. With the setting up of the Lucknow unit, we aim to provide our existing and potential customers a truly omni-channel experience and bring the best in design craftsmanship from all over the country for every occasion."

The store makes for a truly memorable buying experience with luxurious interiors, mesmerizing jewellery displays and a impeccable service for the customers. It also speaks of Zeya By Kundan's commitment to make modern, affordable jewellery increasingly accessible.

The quintessential meaning of Zeya is "Success". Zeya is born out of heritage and values and yet carries 'Modern' look in its designs and craftsmanship. Zeya is the latest offering that Kundan Group has brought to you that is affordable, fashionable, quality-assured and for the 'New-You'. It is inspired by fashion and one of the trendiest in town! Our jewellery is light-weight, budget-friendly in 18KT and 22KT Crafted in European cubic zirconia which gives you every-day wear a new 'Sparkle'. Our innovative team of designers has worked hard to encapsulate the essence of Indian jewellery and give you designs which are trendy yet Indian. So acquire your first Zeya collection and make your mark! Zeya not only adorns you but does not shy away to make a statement! Zeya desires to be a sought-after and the preferred brand of jewellery for every-day wear.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

