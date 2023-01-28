Zigly's brand campaign encourages 'No Compromise' on pet care

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pets aren't just animals anymore - they're family. Zigly, (Cosmo First Limited) India's first tech-enabled omni-channel pet care brand, announces the launch of a new brand campaign titled #NoCompromise. The campaign intends to spread a message among pet parents to not compromise in delivering quality pet care services to ensure the well-being and happiness of pets.

The much-awaited brand campaign is live from 26th January 2023 for a month across social media, YouTube, Radio, My Gate app, OOH and will also be extended at all their Experience centres. The entire campaign will include 4 films of 15-20 seconds each, scheduled for launch with one film every week.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First said, "We have come to a point in our lives where we no longer want to settle for anything less than the best. We want the best fashion, the best food, and the best services. This change in consumer behaviour has also been observed among pet parents who now prefer to take their pets to brands that offer a variety of options and high-quality products and services. Zigly is proud to be a part of this journey and help raise awareness about the importance of not compromising when it comes to our pets' overall wellbeing. Through our campaign #NoCompromise, we aim to inspire and educate people on quality pet care."

The consensus among Indians has been to accept things the way they are and to compromise in certain aspects of their lives. However, this mind set is changing, people now want the best for themselves and refuse to settle for less. In the same vein, pet owners should not compromise when it comes to their pet's health, grooming, spa time, or food and products. The campaign, which will include a variety of marketing initiatives, is designed to educate pet owners about the importance of quality pet parenting.



Sharing his thoughts on the same, Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly said, "Pet parents always want the best for their furry children, but good quality pet care products and services can be difficult to find. Zigly offers a wide range of services and products that are practical and affordable so that they don't have to make compromises when it comes to their pet's needs. We're continuously expanding our product line to be able to offer even more solutions for pet parents, and all of our products are designed with pets' comfort and practicality in mind. For Zigly, this campaign is a commitment to never compromise on what's best for your pets."

Additionally, Zigly will set up no-compromise booths in their stores during the campaign to shower love on furry friends. Being an omni-channel pet care brand, Zigly intends to provide a completely integrated pet care experience.

Zigly is an omnichannel platform for pet care - food, products, healthcare, grooming, vet consultation, training, and behavior consultation, and more. With multiple experience centers in Delhi and NCR, Zigly is planning to expand their physical presence by opening new stores in other major cities this year. It is a D2C pet care brand under the umbrella of Cosmo First.

Founded in 1981, Cosmo First today has a presence across 100+ countries around the globe. Cosmo First is a global leader in specialty films and an emerging player in speciality chemicals (Masterbatches, Adhesive, Coating & Textile chemicals) along with digital-first Omni channel Pet care business under the brand name 'Zigly'.

