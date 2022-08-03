Zimyo at-service with its 'Start-up Program'

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): India-born start-up Zimyo continues to keep its promise to offer the best-in-class employee experience platform as they launch their very own 'Start-up Program.'

With the unprecedented growth Zimyo has witnessed since its inception four years ago, it has decided to offer a hand to fellow start-ups that are just starting out.

Zimyo is a top-notch, AI-driven HR and Payroll software provider with a Recruitment, Performance Management, and Employee Benefits suite to meet the ever-growing customer demands. The year 2022 has brought immense success to this HR-Tech foundation, and the revenues are increasing year on year.

Started 15th July 2022, Zimyo inaugurated its Start-up Program, wherein they'll be offering;

Free SaaS subscription for Core HR & Payroll Product Suite, including Mobile App, Employee Self Service, Benefits, etc., for 6 months.

Special discount on all other modules including - Recruitment Management, Performance Management, etc

Dedicated 18 Hours of onboarding, including setting up HR processes for the start-up.

Dedicated 4 hours of 'Strategic HR/OKR' consulting.

Free HR Templates are provided on the platform for offer letter generation, appraisal, job descriptions, emails, and much more.

To avail the offer:

Visit https://www.zimyo.work/register

Signup (Create User ID and Password)

After the sign up, login to the account

Go to Subscription (on the left bottom side of the page)

Click Manage Subscriptions

Click Upgrade

Select HRMS BASIC + Add the number of users



Select Half Yearly Subscription

Apply coupon code - PRSP2022

Proceed to pay

User validation will take place by deduction of INR Rs 1

"India is well on its path toward an imperishable ecosystem with initiatives like start-up India in play. Immense benefits are being provided to entrepreneurs establishing start-ups to promote a culture of growth and help the Indian economy. With a similar line of vision, Zimyo decided to offer its product and services to fresh start-ups as a helping hand," expressed Kumar Mayank, CEO of Zimyo.

The venture aims to empower start-ups to achieve prodigious success through innovation and technology. The aim is to unleash smart people from tedious manual work from day 1 with automated solutions.

Zimyo software is used to a great extent by renowned SMBs such as Bajaj Capital, Amity University, Yash Raj Films, Apollo Power Systems, etc. Zimyo has also onboarded a few clients from UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia to imprint its success in foreign lands.

The resolute dedication towards its customer-base and employees has enabled Zimyo to carve its name in stone in such a short period. Thriving and scaling up with the same zeal and determination, it's now committed to proffer the best employee experience and engagement platform to fresh start-ups.

With SaaS experts like Zimyo aligning with young organizations, they'll be able to acquire the best talents from the industry. A few other perks of this robust HR solution would be the draining rate of employee attrition, escalation in retention rate, and a threefold upgrade in employee engagement.

Zimyo is a leading HR-Tech platform with a vision to empower organizations across the globe with the best-in-class employee experience for their employees.

With its cloud-based HR, payroll, an Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Time and attendance software, Performance Management Software (PMS), and an Engagement platform with added Employee Benefits, Zimyo acquires the highest pedestal in the HR-Tech industry.

An all-in-one solution for all HR concerns that aids organizations in augmenting their productivity levels and developing a culture of engagement within the entire workplace.

Supported by an end-to-end implementation to revamp the key metrics, Zimyo software optimizes every step from posting on job boards and on-boarding to off-boarding. The entire employee lifecycle and its components are practiced on this platform.

Contact:

Name: Sonal

partnerships@zimyo.com

+91-9717779683

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

