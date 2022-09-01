Zimyo embraces the Great Place to Work certification with an open heart

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): With perpetual success coming towards Zimyo's ways, yet another great scoop was added to their hall of fame. One of the leading HR-Tech platforms that provides SMEs with elite employee experience has been certified by Great Place to Work. The HR-tech startup, Zimyo, earned its Great Place to Work certification after its workforce reckoned it the best in the survey.

Great Place to Work certification is a portrayal of a high performance workplace chosen by its own workforce. The recognition is totally based on how employees perceive their organization. Companies all around the world aspire to achieve this title, and a startup like Zimyo triumphed in a small period.

"Being certified by Great Place to Work in just a span of four years isn't something we're taking for granted. It takes continuous dedication towards employee experience and is an official recognition that's determined by the workforce. This title validates our culture of success that we accomplished as a team," shared Kumar Mayank, CEO of Zimyo.

Successfully mastering the Indian markets and making a name for itself in foreign lands, too, Zimyo is rising victoriously. The comprehensive cloud-based SaaS - Fintech platform with - Payroll and Expense Management, Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Performance Management Software (PMS), Employee Engagement, Recruitment, and Onboarding, and the added Employee Benefits, etc., is a sole entity that provides 40+ modules.

Zimyo's assistance isn't extended to just its customers. The company's own workforce is the top priority when it comes to providing the best-in-class employee experience. With that in the spotlight, Great Place to Work, a global authority that recognizes workplace culture and experience through the employees, deemed Zimyo worthy of the title.

The acknowledgment is based entirely on a high-trust workplace, and the leadership attributes that portray market-leading revenue, employee retention, and augmented innovation.

The certification sets in stone Zimyo's relentless commitment to fostering a positive employee experience, with engagement, equality, and leadership initiatives that drive tangible results.



Zimyo empowers its employees to be themselves by simultaneously growing their careers to their full potential.

The company regularly conduct employee career development programs to enhance their knowledge and skills. Additionally, the HR-tech platform has shown its commitment by supporting employees with competitive and wide-ranging benefits to help them with a secure future and balance work and life.

A GPTW research suggested that job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to join an organization if certified as a great workplace. Furthermore, employees are 90 per cent more enthusiastic about coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly with a fair chance of promotion.

Zimyo being entitled as a great place to work means ensuring that the employees are heard, seen, valued, and respected, above anything else. The company offers its personnel a strong foundation with policies and benefits that enable them to be mentally and physically healthy. The supplementary and tailored programs empower the employees to improve their lives at work and home.

