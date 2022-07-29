Zimyo, the Leading HRMS and Payroll Provider, on its way to greater success

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India-born start-up Zimyo gallops into the foreign markets.

Zimyo is a leading cloud-based HR and Payroll software provider with a Performance Management, Recruitment, and Employee Benefits suite to meet the ever-growing customer demands.

The year 2022 has been a success for this HR-Tech foundation.

Since its inception four years ago, Zimyo has witnessed unprecedented growth. Its revenue has been increasing year on year, and with recent funding from IndiaMART, the firm's overall performance has skyrocketed.

"The credit for our extraordinary growth goes to the ceaseless efforts of the entire Zimyo team. We became the trusted HR automation service for 1000+ CHROs with our relentless product innovations, customer satisfaction, and a quality user experience. Zimyo will keep rising perennially like a phoenix and will secure more of the global markets," expressed Kumar Mayank, CEO - of Zimyo.



Zimyo HRMS software is extensively used by renowned SMBs such as Bajaj Capital, Amity University, Yash Raj Films, Apollo Power Systems, Soho House, etc., among the list. And to imprint its success in the GCC region, Zimyo has on boarded a few clients in UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

The unwavering dedication to its clientele and employees has enabled Zimyo to carve its name in stone in such a short span. Growing and expanding with the same zeal and determination, the venture is committed to giving the best employee experience the industry has witnessed.

SaaS experts like Zimyo help in securing the best talents for an organization through solutions like applicant tracking system (ATS). Additional perks of the robust HR solution are the quality employee experience, depletion in employee attrition, elevation in retention, and a boost in employee engagement by almost three times.

"Since the initial days, we've felt a responsibility to the communities and world around us, whether through providing opportunities or by delivering solutions that aid businesses in growing their potential. Our approach will always ring true: nurture people and businesses, and bridge the gap between the credit market and SMB employees with its innovative solutions," shared Ajay Kadyan, Co-Founder, Zimyo.

The start-up aims to unleash smart people from tedious manual work with automated solutions and encourages them to focus more on augmenting the productivity levels to run a company.

