ZinQ Technologies targeting 100 percent localisation within the next six months; starts exporting to the Middle East

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): An amazon-exclusive gadgets and accessories brand, ZinQ Technologies has become one of the most popular choices for consumer technology and IT peripherals.

The company has announced its aim to manufacture 100% localised gadgets including headphones, power banks, keyboards, mouse, etc. by December 2021. The company counts its cutting-edge technology embedded with great design, quality products and experience as its USP.

ZinQ Technologies stands committed to the government of India's vision to turn the country into a global consumer electronics manufacturing hub under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. With an eye on exports and reducing the reliance on imports from countries like China, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Taiwan among others, ZinQ aims at creating opportunities for India's youth.

Supply chain disruption caused by COVID-19 is another factor that has pushed the company to manufacture and source more & more components locally.



Speaking about the development, Arnav Mutneja Founder & Director, ZinQ Technologies said, "Currently, close to 50% of our products are sourced from our vendors in India. We still have to depend on imports as we do not have great quality suppliers in India for some key components. However, we are working rigorously with our suppliers and partners to fill in such gaps and reduce our dependence on imports in order to achieve our ambition of 100% localization which we are certain to achieve by the end of this year."

Commenting on the export plans, he further adds, "Today, we are not only manufacturing to meet the rising demand of our products in India but also in the global markets. We are betting on the export strategy as the next stage of growth. This will be a proud moment for our country as we are rapidly working towards our vision to support the Make in India initiative. Our new expansion will showcase India's skill and talent to produce quality products that will cater to global markets."

Apart from meeting the domestic demand, ZinQ Technologies products are now being exported to the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Dubai. In the near future, ZinQ Technologies also aims to export their products to European markets including the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy, and Germany.

Incepted in 2019, ZinQ Technologies is a brainchild of Quantum Hitech Merchandising Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading and widely acknowledged computer and gaming peripherals, sound systems, and surveillance solutions brand.

