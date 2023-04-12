ZODIAC presents Summer 2023: Inspired by the Colours of Summer seen at the Amalfi Coast on the Italian Riviera, the Positano Linen Collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI/PNN): Linen is one of the oldest fibres used in textile weaving. Woven from the stem of the Flax plant, it is recognized as the world's strongest natural fibre. The weave of the Linen fabric ensures air moves freely, making it an ideal summer garment.

ZODIAC uses Linen that is woven from Flax grown in the Normandy region of France, which is amongst the best quality in the world. The unique soil & climatic conditions of this region, coupled with generations of expertise inherited by the local Flax growers, result in taller, more slender flax plants, which result in very high-quality Linen fabric.

Linen shirts become more comfortable with every wash & wear; in fact, the sophisticated, naturally wrinkled appearance only adds to the elegance of your summer look.

The colour palette of this collection reflects the mesmerizing sight of Positano, a quaint town situated at the Amalfi Coast on the Italian Riviera- beige, pink, yellow & terra cotta houses cascading down the side of hills to the crystal blue Mediterranean waters.

They are available in a wide range of solids, stripes & checks in both short & long sleeves and can be paired with ZODIAC Linen Jackets, Trousers & Bandhgalas for a very elegant ensemble.



Commenting on the launch, Salman Noorani (Vice Chairman & M.D. ZCCL*) said, "For almost two decades now, we have brought to the discerning Indian male arguably the finest collection of ready-to-wear Linen. In fact, our customers make it a point to refresh their Summer wardrobe every year given the harsh temperatures that we see across India."

Zodiac Clothing Company Limited (ZCCL) is a vertically integrated, transnational that controls the entire clothing chain from design, manufacturing, and distribution to retail sales. With a manufacturing base in India & sales offices across India, the UK, Germany and the USA, ZCCL has almost 2500 people in its fold. The company operates a 5000 sq. ft. Italian-inspired design studio at its Mumbai Corporate office which is a LEED Gold-certified building. The brand is retailed across India at premium prices through over 100 company-managed stores and over 1000 multi-brand retailers.

