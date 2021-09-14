Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta quits

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Food delivery platform Zomato's Co-Founder and Head of supply Gaurav Gupta has quit, a few days after the company said it will soon stop the in-house grocery delivery service as there were gaps in order fulfilment leading to poor customer service.

Zomato had made its initial public offering (IPO) on the bourses in July. It had decided to enter the online grocery delivery segment in April 2020 during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

"I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life -- the last six years at Zomato," said Gupta in an email to employees earlier on Tuesday.

"We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it is time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don't think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now," he wrote.

CEO Deepinder Goyal confirmd Gupta's exit. "Thank you GG for everything you have helped Zomato achieve over the last few years," he wrote in a blog.

"We have seen Zomato through great as well as terrible times together, and brought it here today. There is so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that you are hanging your boots at a point where we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward."

Gupta had joined Zomato as Business Head for table reservations in 2015 and was elevated to Co-Founder in 2019 to focus on launching the company's nutrition business. That vertical was officially shut down last week.

He was also a part of the team that launched Zomato Pro and looked at ways to improve the merchant experience on the platform. (ANI)