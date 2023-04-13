ZPMC hosts Open Day to celebrate Sinhalese New Year, Building Bridge of Cultural Exchange with BRI Partner Countries

Shanghai [China], April 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) recently hosted an open day event at its Indo-Australian subsidiary in Sri Lanka to celebrate the Sinhalese New Year. Themed "schoolbag of loving heart," the company invited family members of local employees for the celebrations.

ZPMC's Sri Lankan subsidiary presented gift schoolbags to 86 children of employees that were packed with supplies such as books, stationeries, and notebooks. In addition to this, more than 3,000 pieces of stationery were also given out. The Chinese staff who are stationed in the Sri Lankan office also took the children on a tour of the company and introduced ZPMC, Chinese history, traditional Chinese cultural heritages, pandas, and Chinese food, as well as learning about the children's study and life and encouraging them to work hard, set up ambitious goals, and thrive to build a great life of their own.

The open day event was a success, and the company received many thank-you notes from local employees who expressed that the tour has helped the children to broaden their vision and gain knowledge, as well as a great opportunity to bring parents and children closer.



Committed to promoting corporate social responsibility, ZPMC Sri Lanka subsidiary has always focused on strengthening cross-cultural exchange with respects to the local culture, while introducing the Chinese culture and heritages to local employees.

"Children and youth are the hope of future, and it is the responsibility of everyone in society to nurture and support them. In celebrating the New Year of Sri Lanka, we hope the open day can help our local employees and their children, and build a bridge for cultural exchange and friendship," said Li Qiang, general manager of ZPMC's Indo-Australia regional center.

As a leading heavy equipment manufacturer, ZPMC often actively carries out various social and public welfare causes and undertakings, and it has hosted many projects for poverty alleviation, wildlife conservation, material donation, volunteer initiatives, community services and more.

