Zuno by Monster presents an opportunity for Indian youth to intern with top athletes at the upcoming (Grand Prix Badminton League) GPBL 2022

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): With the first season of the Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) scheduled for August 12, Zuno by Monster, one of India's fastest-growing platforms for quality paid internships and jobs for freshers, has joined hands with GPBL '22 to offer unique internship opportunities to Indian youth aged between 17 and 25 years.

The 4-week internship offers selected candidates the opportunity to interact with the biggest players and top stars in Indian Badminton such as PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, Jwala Gutta, and Ashwini Ponappa, HS Pranoy, and Sai Praneeth. Moreover, the interns will get to be a part of the on-ground stadium war room and receive all-access passes for the event as Karnataka's top eight teams fight to win the GPBL title. GBPL is offering the team of interns a unique learning experience in athlete management, sports marketing, social media marketing, event and crowd management.

Zuno by Monster aims to provide paid internships and job opportunities for students and freshers in India. The platform hosts vacancies for key roles across top companies in India, with the vision to help every fresher find the best possible first job. Dream Internships by Zuno offer distinct opportunities for Indian youth to work with reputed companies giving them a unique learning experience unabridged with upskilling and industry training.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com said, "We are delighted to collaborate with the Grand Prix Badminton League and facilitate this one-of-a-kind internship gig to students and freshers in India. As a sports enthusiast myself, I believe this is a novel opportunity to gain on-ground experience at the matches which I am certain many are excited for. This association aligns with our vision for Monster's newly launched internship portal Zuno, enabling unique paid opportunities for the Indian youth."

The internship spans for roles across Players Management, Event Management, Content Marketing, Digital Marketing, and more, to be held at Bangalore. GPBL is on the hunt for 20 enthusiastic candidates who can assist the team players, lend a hand in event promotions and marketing, and ensure smooth operations through the month.

Prashant Reddy, League Commissioner, GPBL said, "We are thrilled to have partnered with Zuno by Monster to be one of the very first leagues to offer organised internship opportunities to young Indian talent and provide practical experience on how an event of such a large scale operates and moreover, how sports can be commercialised and marketed. By giving students and freshers a unique understanding on the way athletes train and their approach to the game, we are aiming to offer an exceptional experience in sports management, broadcasting, production, and marketing. The response we have received has been incredible and we look forward to on-boarding a team of enthusiastic interns very soon."

Zuno by Monster has received 500+ applications for the open internship roles scheduled to begin on August 3, 2022. To apply for free, click the link below: https://www.monsterindia.com/zuno/company/38316?utm_source=social&utm_medium=fb&utm_campaign=grandprixteaser&utm_id=



Zuno by Monster is one of India's leading platforms for students and freshers to find paid internships and jobs. The platform has well-curated jobs and internships by top companies in India which are verified. Zuno's vision is to enable every student on their journey from college to placement and help them find the best possible first job, complementing their academic journey with real professional experience. Companies on Zuno are offering an average stipend of Rs 12k and a highest of Rs 25k per month. The platform offers a variety of roles ranging from Sales and Marketing to Program Management, Software Engineering and Non-Profit.

To learn more about Zuno by Monster, visit: zunoworld.com

Monster.com is a leading global talent management platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across India, SEA, and Gulf. Launched in 2001, Monster has been assisting over 200 million registered users find jobs, upskill, and connect with the right opportunities globally. The company has been a catalyst in the world of recruitment solutions with advanced technology, seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies.



Monster.com has collaborated with reputed employers and Fortune 500 companies to help create ready-to-deploy talent. Monster and Microsoft are collaborating to aggregate and engage 3 million Job-ready professionals with competencies across Microsoft Technology Stack through a plethora of initiatives like Future Ready Platform, Velocity - a virtual career fair for certified cloud professionals etc. The company also partnered with Salesforce to launch Evolve aimed at developing a pipeline of talent for the Salesforce ecosystem.

The Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) is the only officially licensed and supported league by the Karnataka Badminton Association. The tournament will be held at Karnataka Badminton Association between 12-21 August 2022. A whopping amount of 60 lakh will be on offer with the winners taking away a bounty of 24 lakhs. P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Jwala Gutta, Ashwini Ponappa, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and H S Pronay will serve as non-playing team mentors for the Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL). The GPBL has eight franchises -- Bengaluru Lions, Mangalore Sharks, Mandya Bulls, Mysore Panthers, Malnad Falcons, Bandipur Tuskers, KGF Wolves and Kodagu Tigers. Each team is going to comprise a maximum of eight players each and will have one icon player, a minimum of two Tier-1 and Tier-2 players respectively and a minimum of two female players including icon category.

