Zyro joins Open Network for Digital Commerce project by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI/SRV): ZYRO has joined as a participant in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Ministry of Commerce and Industry project, to facilitate early network adoption among its clients.

As an early adopter of the ONDC network, the ZYRO has created a platform to assist sellers in discovering buyers in the ONDC Network as it evolves. The ZYRO has also begun enrolling small businesses that are current account clients onto an ONDC-registered partner app. The software is designed to assist small retailers in conducting transactions through ONDC's electronic network and expanding their digital presence.



CEO and Co-founder of Zyro, Vikas Kumar, said," Zyro Provides a platform as an ONDC Seller App where small retailers can make their digital store in a few clicks and have a chance to expand their business locally and globally. ONDC Seller App (Zyro) provides software where the seller can directly approach the potential buyer, and both can save money."

The collaboration of ONDC and Zyro is the platform that reduces the commission burden on the buyer and seller. Following the Indian government's objective to digitally change the lives of small SMEs and shopkeepers, Zyro will join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).





"ZYRO joining the network is positioned to extend the network on both sides - buyers and sellers," T Koshy, Chief Executive Officer, ONDC, Said. "This is a great step, and we look forward to ZYRO expanding its network choices on both sides. In addition, each member adds their unique perspectives and expertise to the designs they execute, and this variety of approaches will enrich the user experience on ONDC."

ONDC, a section 8 corporation, was formed to democratise e-commerce by shifting it from a platform-centric model to an open network architecture comparable to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for payments. As a result, a groundbreaking network is projected to increase inclusion and interoperability in supply chains, buyer worlds, logistics, and technological services.

It will provide small company owners equitable access to the marketplace, allowing them to reach customers at scale and create best-in-class quality experiences in collaboration with other participants and their capabilities. ZYRO has extensively used technology to support small enterprises and entrepreneurs.

The ZYRO has specialized in retail lending and established the capacity to use the country's digital ecosystems. Its retail operation is spread over 25 different areas of business and millions of clients. Customers and partners are also helped through retail applications and assisted-digital services.

Zyro is a next-generation business Banking solution provider for SMEs and start-ups to streamline business financial operations. An increasing number of businesses at the forefront of technology have embraced Zyro for an effortless payment experience & optimizing operational workflow. As a result, Zyro is among the most popular platforms for growth within B2B industry, allowing businesses to digitalize and enhance their commercial payment experience. Zyro provides a bundle of business banking solutions like billing and invoicing applications, expense management solutions, inventory management tools, order management tools, expense cards, Payment collection systems, etc.

