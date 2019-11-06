Vedanta is one of the largest diversified natural resource businesses in the world
Vedanta is one of the largest diversified natural resource businesses in the world

Cairn Oil & Gas secures production sharing contract extension for Ravva field in Andhra Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The government has approved a 10-year extension of the production sharing contract to Cairn Oil and Gas of Vedanta Ltd for the Ravva block in Andhra Pradesh.
The contract is now effective from October 28 for the next 10 years, Vedanta said in a statement released on Wednesday. The approval was directed through the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons which is under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Ravva, the oldest producing asset in India for Cairn, becomes the first large field to get production sharing contract extension. The move will enable joint venture partners to recover about 13 million barrels of oil equivalent (BoE) of oil.
In addition, the joint venture partners will invest Rs 550 crore to drill seven Revised Field Development Plan (RFDP) wells targeting additional reserves of 11.7 million BoE. These campaigns put the joint venture on course for yet another milestone in hydrocarbon recovery from this world-class offshore asset.
"The Ravva production sharing contract extension is one more example of the trust the government has reposed in us," said Chairman of Vedanta Resources Anil Agarwal.
"We look forward to working with all our partners towards achieving our vision of contributing 50 per cent of the country's domestic production and supporting the government in its energy security goals."
The company has been a pioneer in speedy adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and this was demonstrated best at Ravva where Cairn took production up from 3,000 to 50,000 BoE a day and sustained this production for nine years.
"Fast-tracking decision making will help quicker and timely recovery of these additional reserves," said Ajay Kumar Dixit, Chief Executive Officer at Cairn Oil and Gas, Vedanta Ltd.
"Ravva is a fine example of augmenting production in an ageing oil field with the help of the most advanced technological interventions in the industry globally. We have also always advocated a sustainable and safe work environment and Ravva has been a testament to our efforts with a slew of awards to its credit. Our endeavour is to make Ravva a global case study for enhanced recovery in an ageing oil field."
Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia and Australia. It is a leading producer of oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, aluminum, steel and commercial power.
(ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:18 IST

T-Systems open new Indian Headquarters facility in Pune to spur...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/BusinessWire India): T-Systems ICT India Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of T-Systems International (a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, a Fortune 100 company), announced the opening of a state-of-the-art 400000 sq ft facility in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:18 IST

TechnipFMC in India receives National CSR Award from the...

New Delhi [India] Nov 06(ANI/BusinessWire India): TechnipFMC has been recognized with India's most prestigious award, the National CSR Award (NCSRA), in the category of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Challenging Circumstances, West Zone.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:17 IST

Diamond market improves as Holidays Approach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/BusinessWire India): Diamond trading improved in late October after various Jewish, Indian and Chinese holidays.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:03 IST

ADB underlines vast potential of fintech to bridge Asia's...

Manila [Philippines], Nov 6 (ANI): Digital technologies can bring new opportunities to provide financial services to vast underserved populations in Asia and the Pacific, ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:18 IST

Sun Pharma, AstraZeneca enter into license pact for novel...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it has entered into a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca UK Ltd to introduce certain novel ready-to-use infusion oncology products in China.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:01 IST

Get a home loan at affordable interest rate starting at 8.55 per...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, the subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited has announced that it will be offering new salaried customers home loan financing starting at an interest rate of 8.55 per cent. This new rate is applicable on both home

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:57 IST

Gillette India's Q1 net profit declines on higher advertising spends

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Gillette India Ltd's profit after tax for its first quarter (July to September) stood at Rs 62 crore, down by 5 per cent due to increased spending on advertising and innovation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:57 IST

Composite merger scheme involving Radiant, MHC, Max India gets...

New Delhi [India] Nov 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max India Limited, a listed entity of the USD 3.2 billion Max Group, announced today that the shareholders of the company, in NCLT convened meeting, approved the composite scheme involving merger of healthcare assets of Max India into Max Healthcare and demer

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:20 IST

Equities edge lower, Titan top drag but pharma stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Equity indices pulled back during early hours on Wednesday in line with Asian peers as investors awaited fresh developments on the outcome of US-China trade talks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:17 IST

After Jet Airways bidding, Darwin group of companies steps into...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Darwin Platform Group under the leadership of its charismatic chairman Ajay Harinath Singh is all set to venture into the entertainment industry with a storm. 19 company conglomerate Darwin Platform Group was valued at Rs 26000 crore in

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:41 IST

Jazeera Airways becomes first low-cost carrier to connect India to the UK

Kuwait City (Kuwait) Nov 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kuwait's Jazeera Airways became the first low-cost carrier in the Middle East to fly to the United Kingdom with its first six-hour flight from Kuwait City to London Gatwick last week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:34 IST

OYO Hotels and Homes to file counter FIR on Bengaluru Hotel...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 05(ANI/BusinessWire India): OYO Hotels and Homes have always maintained the highest level of integrity, transparency and commitment to its asset owners.

Read More
iocl