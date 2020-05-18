Call for engineering and technology difference-makers across India to come forward

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): As 2020 highlights engineers and technologists on the global stage more so than ever, where their solutions to world problems and global emergencies means they are making a difference.

The Institution of Engineering and Technology is calling on these difference-makers to come forward and share their stories for the world to hear.

Celebrating its 149th anniversary on May 17, 2020, the IET is kickstarting the countdown to its 150th anniversary with the launch of its #DifferenceMakers campaign.

The campaign aims to find those using engineering and technology solutions to solve a variety of challenges across the world and to share these stories beyond the Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) bubble, reaching new audiences globally.

From engineers and technologists that are inventing in their workplaces or even in their sheds, to the engineering community projects responding to local issues; from the activists that are challenging the status quo to the researchers finding novel solutions, the IET wants to give a global platform to showcase their contribution that is making a real difference and more importantly inspiring young people to take action.

These #DifferenceMakers will be interviewed by young future influencers who will be chosen as part of the IET's Youth Ambassador competition.

"Although the world has changed since the Victorian times, one thing that still connects us with our history is that engineers continue to solve many of the challenges facing communities across the globe - making an ongoing difference to the world around us. Just as in Victorian times, society today still depends on the skills and innovation of engineers and technologists to improve our world and make it more sustainable," said Professor Danielle George, incoming IET President.

"Our 150th anniversary gives us a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our rich history. We want to use it to engage and inspire young people so that engineering and technology are seen as a force for good and key to solving many of the biggest challenges facing our world. This seems particularly relevant with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, where we know that there are engineers and innovators making a real difference," he further added.

Along with the #DifferenceMakers campaign, the IET has launched a Global Engagement Fund for its volunteers across the world to help them host special, celebratory events and activities in their regions.

Projects in India include the IET Chennai Local Network hosting an exciting sustainability pentathlon competition involving five different events including a hackathon, ideathon, makeathon, appathon and webathon, as well as the IET Bengaluru Local Network hosting a hackathon for design engineers to think about carbon emissions and create an approach to achieve net zero carbon on all designs.

The anniversary year will also recognise the IET's rich history and feature unexpected partnerships in unexpected places to inspire the next generation of engineers.

The IET is due to feature at the UK Pavilion at the World Expo 2020, Dubai UAE, as well as launch a junior membership club.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

