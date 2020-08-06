Call for entries now open for Lexus Design Award India 2021

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): After three successful editions, Lexus India today announces the fourth edition of its prestigious Lexus Design Award India 2021 marking their footprint in the design space by providing evolving and prominent designers a space to showcase their creativity and talent.

The call for entries are open from 6th August 2020 to 6th October 2020. The annual design competition offers professionals, students and design enthusiasts across the country a chance to exhibit their originality. Lexus India will embark on a digital journey with this edition of the awards.

With the aim to craft a better tomorrow, the Lexus Design Awards India channelizes creations and designs. As the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic which has shaken the global social and economic equilibrium to its core, the LDAI 2021 continues to build a stage for individuals in stride to make the world a better place. The awards stand on the guiding principle of 'Design for a Better Tomorrow.'

In accordance with its previous editions, the participants will need to manifest their core ideas basis on three key principles of the Lexus brand- Anticipate, Innovate, and Captivate, along with outlining how their designs would cater to the needs of the ever-changing society.

"We are delighted to announce the fourth edition of the Lexus Design Award India. Lexus India is invested in supporting design philosophy that challenges 'Status Quo' to look at design solutions that craft a better tomorrow. Lexus Design Awards provides a platform for the design fraternity to showcase their talent in solving challenges and captivating the hearts and minds of the consumers. The past editions have received an overwhelming response with stellar entries by the very talented Indian design community. We believe this year, we will surpass the earlier editions and are definitely looking forward to 'Designs for a better tomorrow'," said PB Venugopal, President, Lexus India, while commenting on the commencement of the Lexus Design Award India 2021 (LDAI).

Entries at the Lexus Design Award India 2021 will be judged across ten categories on the following:

A. Established Work (Client/ Self-Commissioned)

1. Product Design

2. Furniture Design

3. Textile Design

4. Craft Design

5. Design Thinking

6. Public Utility Design

7. Lifestyle Accessory Design

8. Design for Social Impact

B. Conceptual Work

1. Student Category

2. Open Category

The finalists from the conceptual category will receive an exclusive mentorship program led by stalwarts of the design industry. The program will allow candidates to get valuable recommendations and ideas from experts, which can greatly influence to refine their projects.

Winners from the ten categories will be awarded the Lexus Design Award India trophies designed by Michael Foley, the renowned designer who has set a benchmark in the design space and was on the panel of mentors for LDAI 2020.

The winning designs will be promoted on Lexus India's digital space along with the Guest Experience Centers across the country. Entries from the two conceptual work categories (9 and 10) will also be considered for the Lexus Design Award 2021, the international Design Award held worldwide by Lexus International. The winners from the two conceptual work categories (9 and 10) will be invited to the Lexus Design Event, at the Milan Design Week 2021*

The winners of LDAI 2021 will be announced in early 2021. The judges & mentors for the award will encompass some of the celebrated and noted designers from India and will be announced by October 2020.

Applications and entries for the Lexus Design Award India are now open for submissions with the deadline for the entries being - 6th October 2020. Details of the Lexus Design Award India 2021 can be found at www.lexusindia.co.in/en/discover-lexus/lexus-design-award-india.



*Subject to Change. The Organizer has the right to modify, suspend or terminate Lexus Design Award India 2021 including the invitation to visit Lexus Design Event at Milan Design Week 2021.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

