Dr N M Veeraiyan, Chancellor of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science and Angus Oliver, Global Director of Cambridge University Press

Cambridge university press signs MoU with Saveetha engineering college

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:45 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cambridge University press, UK inaugurated its new global language proficiency facility at Saveetha Engineering College for Training, Testing and Certification to promote international standards of language in the field of engineering by Cambridge University Press, UK in association with Saveetha Engineering College, Chennai.
The MoU for establishing the Centre was signed by Dr N M Veeraiyan, President, Saveetha Engineering College and Chancellor of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science and Angus Oliver, Global Director of Cambridge University Press. Dr S Rajesh, Director, SEC; Dr R Ramesh, Principal, SEC, Amit Baveja, India Head and Vice President - ELT and Vidushi Prasad, Cambridge University press, graced the occasion.
Saveetha Engineering College has associated with Cambridge University Press to develop a Curriculum for the students to improve their professional language proficiency and their cognitive ability to think in the Global Language. The Centre for Global Language Proficiency will train the students to master the language to international standards in the field of Engineering and Technology and obtain International Level Professional and Business Certification (BEC). BEC certification is recognized globally in corporate all around the world and supports in overseas and domestic placement.
SEC has developed state of the art infrastructure including a language lab equipped with virtual reality for this purpose. Language experts from Cambridge University will be part of the faculty to train the students in various levels of language proficiency. Training for BEC Exams will be part of the curriculum and students will earn credits for undergoing training and International Certification.
"This initiative will not only help the students SEC but also students from colleges in the whole region to reach greater heights in their Professional Career. Internationally recognized courses like BEC will expand the students mind and give confidence to dream big as advised by none other than APJ Abdul Kalam," said Dr N M Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science.
"He is honoured to be associated with reputed Institution like Saveetha Engineering College which will help student community in this part of India to enhance the Employability of students in India and Abroad," said Angus Oliver, Global Director, Cambridge University Press, UK.
"Autonomous status has helped SEC to adopt Fully Flexible Choice Based Credit System (FFCBCS) with the philosophy to create socially, ecologically mindful 'life-long learners' by imparting 21st century skills through inductive learning. Internationally recognised courses like BEC will boost self confidence of the students and become Internationally Minded," said Dr S Rajesh, Director, Saveetha Engineering.
The MoU intensifies the relationship between the two firms to create opportunities and improve the english language proficiency of the students by various approaches including;
1. Initiation of an incubation center for global language training and professional certification for the students to master the international standards of language in the field of engineering and technology.
2. Formulate and map an academic curriculum for the students to improve their professional linguistic proficiency and their cognitive ability to think in the language.
3. Train the students for International Level professional and business certification exams and support in overseas and domestic placements.
4. Saveetha engineering college as a nodal centre for Cambridge's training and conducting certification exams at Chennai.
