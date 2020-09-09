CamCom designates tech virtuoso Geetha as Director of Engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): CamCom Technologies Private Limited (CamCom) is pleased to announce that tech industry virtuoso, Geetha, has been onboarded as the new Director of Engineering for CamCom.

Geetha's responsibilities will encompass engineering and delivery, to accelerate CamCom's platform development and customer onboarding activities.

Geetha brings over 20 plus years of engineering and leadership experience to CamCom with leading IT products and services companies.

Prior to joining CamCom, Geetha gained expertise growing and leading high-performance teams across the world in companies like Cybage, Mindtree, Wipro, Oracle, etc. She holds an engineering degree in electronics and communications from Bangalore University.

"I am honoured to join the CamCom team and help build on the solid foundation developed over the last three years. CamCom is perfectly positioned to help its clients transform their quality assurance processes across the product lifecycle in the post-pandemic world. I am privileged to lead a young and dynamic team with the zest to take on the world," stated Geetha, Director of Engineering, CamCom.

"We welcome Geetha onboard as our Head of Engineering. We look forward to leveraging her vast experience in scaling our business both from an Engineering and Geographical standpoint," said Umesh, Co-founder & COO, CamCom.

"As CamCom continues its rapid growth and focuses across the world, Geetha's leadership, and a strong background in building top-performing teams will accelerate CamCom's growth. We are thrilled to have her on this journey," stated Umesh.

CamCom is an award-winning AI platform for defect/damage assessment built on a computer vision stack. Already in production with leading companies across the world, the platform helps enterprises future proof their quality assurance processes across the life cycle of the products.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, the company is founded by veterans from the IT products and services sector. CamCom aims to be the quality assurance partner of enterprises across the world.

Further information about CamCom Technologies can be found at www.CamCom.ai.

