Camouflage your shelves with Hafele's Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): We are always on the lookout for an organised home where we do not prefer a cluttered living room, bedroom or kitchen. We tend to build shelves that will be used extensively, for reorganising or stacking household items, yet not wanting them to occupy the beautiful spaces at home.

To provide a solution to this, Hafele in association with Blum introduces the new Pull-out Shelf Lock that helps conjure up that extra worktop space, i.e. a pull-out shelf exactly when and where you need it and then lets it magically disappear into the furniture after your work is done.

The Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock can be installed with full extension Blum MOVENTO and TANDEM runners to attain flexible worktops in different areas of the home, be it the kitchen, bathroom, living room or utility room. It is a discreet, space-saving two-sided locking mechanism that securely holds the open pull-out shelf in place so you can complete your tasks comfortably.



You can combine the mechanism with any of the three technologies - BLUMOTION, TIP-ON or TIP-ON BLUMOTION - to achieve soft and silent closing, effortless opening or both. The Pull-out Shelf Lock comes with a synchronisation shaft that connects both sides of the locking mechanism and helps you in releasing the shelf with only one hand.

With Blum's Pull-out Shelf Lock, you can obtain extractable worktop and planes throughout your home - next to your washing machine to place your laundry basket, below a wall shelf/cabinet to stack books or items while you sort through them or beside the kitchen countertop to place your countertop appliances while operating them. The possibilities are endless.

Hafele's Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock available PAN India (Price on request).

