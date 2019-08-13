Jothishi.com
Jothishi.com

Can chanting Mantras improve quality of our lives; the story of Jothishi.com

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:01 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): This is the real story of Anand Vadakepat, an entrepreneur with a huge interest in music and some exposure to divinity and spirituality. His ability to pick-up tunes and sound patterns got him interested in some specific Mantras.
Over a period of time chanting these mantras repeatedly became a habit. Anand, because of this habit, started noticing the special combination of audio vibrations which are a part of the Mantras and its impact on healing, purifying and rejuvenating a person. Around the same time, he also started exploring the concept of Karma. In the quest to learn, he began studying Vedic Astrology, Mythologies, and their application in daily life.
During his research, he realized that the problems and issues faced by the people could be categorized into physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual. Modern science is now starting to realize that these problems often are manifestations of metaphysical issues, negative emotions and bad Karma. He started realizing that chanting Mantras helped in gathering spiritual energies that would help one navigate through one's issues related to life.
Anand's journey of studying Vedic Astrology and Mantras continued for over ten years and culminated in jothishi.com. Jothishi refers to a person who attempts to see the divine light, and the platform, jothishi.com, attempts to help people discover themselves and give them a direction in life.
The platform provides unique techniques for spiritual evolution and addressing issues in one's life by chanting Mantras. Unlike most other techniques that involve breathing (Vayu Element), he suggests techniques based on sound and chanting (Akash Element).
In view of this, the platform has a number of shlokas and mantras published on its YouTube channel. These videos also explain the origin of various Mantras and the mythology behind them.
The website opens a whole new dimension to the existing Vedic astrology market by giving the user an insight into the five-thousand-year-old science behind Vedic Astrology. It also provides Vedic context to various festivals and some of the most famous temples in India.
Jothishi.com also offers a Vedic Astrology horoscope analysis service. All the user has to do is input their place, date and time of birth. This information is used by the technology platform to predict various aspects of the users' life. As part of the analysis, jothishi.com also recommends various Mantras that are suitable for the user given his birth details and the time frame (Dashas).
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:25 IST

Passenger vehicle sales skid 31 pc in July, sector facing...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid a deepening crisis in the automobile sector that has triggered massive job losses, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesd

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:07 IST

Bharat Forge Q1 net profit slips 26 pc to Rs 174 cr on weak demand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Forge, part of the three-billion dollar Kalyani Group, on Tuesday reported profit after tax of Rs 174.1 crore during the April to June quarter of current fiscal, down 25.8 per cent as compared to Rs 234.5 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:30 IST

Jio Fibre's launch announcement creates ripples

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A day after Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani unleashed the triple play of carriage, content and commerce, there were clear signs of disruption -- across companies and industries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:59 IST

Cremica joins hands with NABI and PGIMER for new study

Mohali (Punjab) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Moving ahead with their mission of keeping India healthy and happy, Cremica Food Industries Limited announced that it will be funding a new study on food products to validate low glycemic index of these products and understand its effects.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:54 IST

Forevermark unveils series of six short films telling incredible...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For World Elephant Day 2019, Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, is excited to unveil a compelling six-part short film series revealing the epic journey of one of the world's keystone species as they embark on one of the

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:26 IST

Equity indices in negative zone, Reliance gains over 9 pc post AGM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative territory during early hours on Tuesday with IT, pharma and auto gauges showing most losses.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:00 IST

SITI Networks' all-round performance in Q1FY20 - subscription...

New Delhi [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): SITI Networks Limited, an Essel Group Company, with presence across 580+ locations in India, has released its Consolidated Audited Financial Results for Q1 FY20.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:16 IST

Reliance, BP joint venture to invest Rs 35,000 crore in KG basin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries and BP Plc will together invest Rs 35,000 crore for bringing to production three sets of natural gas fields in the Krishna Godavari basin block in the Bay of Bengal, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:31 IST

Jewellery retailer TBZ reports Q1 total income at Rs 430 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Jewellery retailer Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) on Monday reported 4.6 per cent increase in its total income from operations to Rs 429.7 crore during the first fiscal quarter (April to June) as compared to the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:30 IST

SG Estates yet again tops customer reviews amongst multiple...

New Delhi [India] August 12(ANI/NewsVoir): SG Estates, a Delhi based Real Estate Company has yet again been confirmed as a developer group with least of customer complaints and grievances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:24 IST

Colive launches premium property in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 12(ANI/NewsVoir): In a development that underlines its robust growth trajectory, Colive, India's leading tech-based platform for fully-managed rental homes, has announced the launch of a premium property - Colive Signature Towers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:02 IST

Praj joins hands with Brazil-based Dedini lndustrias for ethanol...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Bio-based technologies and engineering firm Praj Industries said on Monday it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Dedini lndustrias de Base to provide ethanol production technologies in the Brazilian market.

Read More
iocl