Can Fin Homes Q4 net profit rises 36 pc to Rs 91 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI): Can Fin Homes Ltd has posted 36 per cent increase in its profit after tax of Rs 91 crore during the quarter ended March compared to Rs 67 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

For the entire fiscal 2019-20, the profit after tax totalled Rs 376 crore, up 27 per cent from Rs 297 crore in 2018-19.

Total income increased by 14 per cent to Rs 529 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 463 crore in Q4 FY19. It jumped 17 per cent in FY20 to Rs 2,030 crore from Rs 1,731 crore in FY19.

The loan book increased by 13 per cent with an outstanding of Rs 20,708 crore on March 31 as against Rs 18,381 crore at the previous fiscal year-end.

The net interest income (NII) increased from Rs 138 crore to Rs 186 crore, marking a growth rate of 35 per cent. For the entire year, the NII increased by 24 per cent from Rs 544 crore to Rs 675 crore.

Can Fin Homes said the lending was impacted from March 24 till the third week of May due to COVID-19 lockdown but the impact on revenues has been minimum. (ANI)

