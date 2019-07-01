WWICS - Provincial Nominee Program
WWICS - Provincial Nominee Program

Canada PNPs - a leading pathway to Canadian permanent residence for skilled foreign workers

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:45 IST

Mohali (Punjab) [India] July 01(ANI/NewsVoir): Canada's Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) has grown exponentially since its establishment in the 1990s and now stands second only to the Federal Express Entry System as the leading pathway to Canadian permanent residence for skilled foreign workers.
The Provincial Nominee Program gives nine Canadian provinces and two territories (except Nunavut and Quebec) the power to select immigrants who meet local labour market needs and priorities.
Since the PNP's first year in operation in 1996, when merely 233 candidates were admitted to Canada through the program, it has evolved to the point where its admissions target for 2019 is 61,000.
Looked at over the next three years plan, Canada is all set to welcome more than 2,13,000 new permanent residents through the PNP alone.
How the PNP works
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) provides each Canadian province and territory with an annual allocation of nominations for Canadian permanent residence that is disbursed through various streams tailored to their specific labour market needs.
Combined, the 11 provinces and territories that take part in Canada's PNP have more than 70 nomination streams that vary significantly in terms of requirements, availability, and application process, and are linked to the individual labour needs of the participating province or territory. They also range in focus from international graduates of local universities to foreign workers with skills listed as in-demand in the province, among other examples.
In order to become a provincial nominee, candidates need to demonstrate that they meet the set criteria in terms of skills, education, and work experience to be able to make a positive contribution to the specific province's economy and society. The province or territory will then consider the application based on the province's needs, as well as the candidates' genuine intention to settle there.
Each provincial nominee program (PNP) also has at least one 'enhanced' nomination stream that targets immigration candidates in the Federal Express Entry system - Canada's most important and popular source of skilled foreign workers.
Express Entry candidates with a provincial nomination receive an additional 600 points toward their Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score, which move them to the front of the line for an invitation to apply (ITA) for Canadian permanent residence.
WWICS - your guiding light to migrate to Canada under PNPs
WWICS offers its clients in-depth understanding and information on Canada's Provincial Nominee Programs. There have been a number of active PNP streams that are quite popular and can open, fill, or change without notice. WWICS constantly monitor all of Canada's PNP streams and assist clients in applying under any one of Canada's PNP that they are eligible for. Advanced document preparation along with fast alerts, help us to respond quickly if a PNP stream becomes active.
With over 25 years of vast experience, WWICS is one of the world's largest immigration groups and has helped thousands and thousands of people immigrate to Canada.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:47 IST

Asset monetisation of public sector enterprises process on, Lok...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is working on restructuring and asset monetisation of public sector enterprises for better management and competitiveness in the present world, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:38 IST

NCMC is in line with idea of one nation, one card: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) has been launched in India with the tagline of 'one nation, one card,' said Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:11 IST

Dr Krishna Saksena's book 'Whispers of Time' unveiled

New Delhi [India] July 01(ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Krishna Saksena today launched her new book 'Whispers of Time' at India International Centre in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:07 IST

Infrastructure output up 5.1 pc in May year-on-year

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Infrastructure output across the country grew 5.1 per cent in May from a year earlier, the Central government said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:37 IST

Jaypee performs one-of-its-kind spinal treatment via Endoscopy

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 01(ANI/NewsVoir): A 67 years old woman, experiencing severe pain in her left leg was brought to Jaypee Hospital, Noida.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:23 IST

GST revenue collections for June total Rs 99,939 crore

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) totalled Rs 99,939 crore in June, up 4.52 per cent from Rs 95,610 crore in the corresponding period of last year, the Central government said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:04 IST

Finance Commission to visit Madhya Pradesh from July 3 to 5

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The 15th Finance Commission headed by Chairman N K Singh will visit Madhya Pradesh from July 3 to 5 to have detailed meetings with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other key stakeholders.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:37 IST

BFW announces a wholly owned subsidiary m2nxt Solutions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 01(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd (BFW), India's leading solution provider in the area of machine tools, announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary m2nxt Solutions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:31 IST

Sensex jumps 292 points, pharma and financial stocks lead the rally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended strong on Monday with shares of pharma and financial service companies leading the rally amid strong global cues coupled with investors awaiting the Union Budget this week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:58 IST

No extra charge for digital transactions: Paytm

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Digital wallet Paytm on Monday denied reports that it will start charging users extra amount for digital transactions on its platform.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:46 IST

Survey reveals shocking disregard towards Road Safety

New Delhi [India] July 01(ANI/NewsVoir): More than 33 per cent of people in the age group of 18-35, are not aware of the Good Samaritan Law - the law offering protection to bystanders who chose to help victims of road accidents.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:36 IST

Centre extends RBI Deputy Governor Vishwanathan's tenure by a year

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Centre on Monday extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan by one year.

Read More
iocl