CanAm
CanAm

CanAm's industry-leading EB-5 track record once again audited by PKF

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:31 IST

New Delhi [India] August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CanAm Enterprises has announced that its stellar track record of achieving positive results for EB-5 investors has been audited by the global accounting firm PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP (PKF) which certified the company facilitated an aggregate capital repayment of over USD 1 billion to investors.
CanAm commissioned the internationally acclaimed accounting firm to ensure a transparent and efficient process for EB-5 investors as they fulfill their dreams of becoming American citizens while making significant contributions to the nation's infrastructure.
PKF performed a comprehensive audit of several thousand investor records, cross-referencing USCIS-issued notices, bank statements, and related financial documents for each EB-5 investor from 2003 through 2018.
PKF was able to verify that, as of December 31, 2018, CanAm's had a high success rate for securing key petition approvals necessary for obtaining US visas. CanAm's I-526 petition approvals and I-829 petition approvals constituted 4,589 and 2,304 approvals, respectively.
The few denial cases were unrelated to the operations of any CanAm-sponsored project. PKF also reported that CanAm facilitated 2,080 full investor repayments, representing an aggregate EB-5 capital repayment amount of over USD 1 billion. Note that the PKF audit report does not reflect outstanding projects that have not yet reached maturity.
"A regional centre's track record is an extremely important factor for virtually all EB-5 investors when assessing the likelihood of their immigration goals being achieved," said Tom Rosenfeld, CanAm President, and CEO.
"At CanAm, we are very proud of our track record which is truly second to none", he added.
The audited report only reflects data up to the end of 2018. According to the record-keeping as of July 2019, CanAm has received more than 4,640 I-526 petition approvals, more than 2,310 total I-829 petition approvals, and received over USD 1.25 billion capital repayment from 2,500 investor-families in 38 projects.
"CanAm continues to be the standard-bearer in the EB-5 industry. And to the best of our knowledge, no other regional center has come even close to our track record", added Rosenfeld.
The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The Program provides qualified foreign investors with the opportunity to earn "conditional" or temporary two-year visas in return for investing USD 500,000 in businesses located in high unemployment areas that create or retain at least ten permanent full-time jobs for US workers.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:15 IST

Recovering Sudanese markets helps Kilitch Drugs improve...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd., a Mumbai based company engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs and formulations has reported a net profit at Rs 0.90 crores and net sales at Rs 11.98 crores, which is a decent perf

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:13 IST

INDOWUD - India's first environment-friendly alternative to...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The city-based Milam Sales Enterprises Private Limited, a leading trader of carpentry materials, and INDOWUD Polymers Private Limited, an innovative panel products manufacturer, have launched INDOWUD, a Natural Fibre Composite (NFC) board in Chenn

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:02 IST

General Electric a bigger fraud than Enron, alleges report

New York [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): A whistleblower has accused General Electric (GE) of using accounting tricks to mask the extent of its financial problems and called it a bigger fraud than Enron.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:41 IST

Protect your expensive footwear with shoes Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): If you are someone who likes to invest in shoes, your shoe collection is sure to cost you a pretty penny. A pair of shoes that features superior design, as is often found in sport's shoes, can be quite expensive.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:01 IST

Deepak Fertilisers reports substantial fall in Q1 revenue, profit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPC) has reported that its consolidated revenue during the April to June quarter almost halved to Rs 1,122 crore from Rs 2,226 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:07 IST

Yes Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore through QIP route

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Yes Bank said on Friday it has raised Rs 1,930 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route which opened on August 8 and closed on August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:47 IST

Moody's downgrades Indiabulls Housing Finance ratings with...

Singapore, Aug 16 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Indiabulls Housing Finance's long-term corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:19 IST

Equity indices in negative zone, Indiabulls Housing Finance...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Friday led by a drop in IT and metal stocks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:49 IST

Wholesale inflation in July dips to 1.08 pc from 2.02 pc

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): India's annual rate of inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), has dipped to 1.08 per cent (provisional) for July 2019 (over July 2018) as compared to 2.02 per cent (provisional) for the previous month and 5.27 per cent during the corresponding mont

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:13 IST

India's overall exports in April-June pegged at US $ 181.47...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): India's overall exports -- merchandise and services combined -- in April-July 2019-20 are estimated to be US $ 181.47 billion, exhibiting a growth of 3.13 per cent over the last corresponding period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:21 IST

Embassy and Cerner join with corporate and NGOs to implement...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Group, India's leading real estate developer and Cerner Corporation, a global health platform and innovation company, have created a consortium of corporates and NGOs to enhance the health and hygiene conditions of 62 Government

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:20 IST

Kalpataru launches luxury tower 'Camellia' at Kalpataru...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kalpataru, India's leading premium and luxury real estate developer, announced the launch of new luxury tower 'Camellia' amidst the existing 5.4 acre project Kalpataru Paramount, located close to Kapurbawdi, Thane (W).

Read More
iocl