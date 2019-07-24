Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): State-owned Canara Bank said on Wednesday its net profit in the April to June quarter rose 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 329 crore due to improved asset quality and lower provisions.
It was Rs 281.5 crore in Q1 of FY19, it said in a statement.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total advances were at 11.7 per cent in the June quarter compared to 13 per cent in the year-ago period.
Provisions fell 26.46 per cent to Rs 1,899.13 crore as against Rs 2,582.3 crore. in the year-ago quarter. In the January to March quarter, the bank had set aside Rs 5,523.5 crore in provisions.
However, net interest income -- the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits -- decreased 16.54 per cent to Rs 3,240.61 crore from Rs 3,882.9 crore in the corresponding period of last year. (ANI)
Canara Bank net profit up 17 pc in Q1 FY20
ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:26 IST
