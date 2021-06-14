Capacit'e Infraprojects announces robust results, PAT at Rs 24.4 Crore in Q4FY21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited, a fast-growing construction company providing end-to-end services for residential, commercial and Institutional building with presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Chennai, National Capital Region (NCR), Varanasi, Kochi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru today announced its audited financial results for the quarter and full year ended 31st March, 2021.

Outlook: The company has an orderbook of Rs 8,720 Crore as on 31st March 2021. The company witnessed increased project execution resulting in higher Revenue, EBITDA and PAT on Q-o-Q basis. The growth could have been higher however, there was a slowdown of ~10 days on account of Covid-19 in MMR in the month of March 2021.

Public Sector Orderbook: ~62 per cent of the orderbook comprises of public sector orders. The company is confident to achieve project completion within stipulated timelines.

CIDCO Project: The company's marquee project with CIDCO witnessed better execution on Q-o-Q basis and is expected to gather more pace in coming quarters.

Private Sector Orderbook: ~38 per cent of the orderbook comprises of private sector orders. The company is focused on executing projects with healthy cash flows.

Standalone Performance highlights for Q4FY21:

Total Income for Q4FY21 is Rs 381 Crores on-account on higher execution across sites. As project execution ramps up at large sites in FY22, the revenue momentum will remain strong.

EBITDA stood at Rs 78.5 crores with margins of 20.6 per cent. Cost control measures and higher execution have led to operating leverage benefits.

Profit after Tax stood at Rs 24.4 crores.



Debt stood at comfortable levels with our Gross Debt at Rs 286.1 crores, witnessing a sharp reduction of Rs 125.7 crores from Q2FY21.

Our Net Debt remained stable at Rs 129.9 crores in compared to Rs 126.7 in Q2FY21 with Net Debt to Equity at 0.14x.

Collection efficiency continues to witness improvement. Collections for Q4FY21 stood at Rs 412.2 crores and Rs 1028.2 crores for the FY21.

Total Orderbook (Public+ Private) excluding MHADA as on March 31, 2021 stood at ~Rs 8,720 Crores. The residential segment constitutes ~22 per cent of the orderbook, the Commercial & Institutional segment constitutes ~18 per cent and the Mixed-Use segment constitutes ~60 per cent.

Total Orderbook from the Public sector (included in the above) as at the end of March 31, 2021 stood at ~Rs 5,440 Crores i.e. ~62 per cent of the total order book.

On the performance, Rohit Katyal, Executive Director & CFO commented, "As we enter FY22 our focus is towards increasing pace of execution and growth. We foresee robust performance in FY22 on back of revival of real estate industry.

Our efforts in FY21 were towards sustainability & recovery, we have made exemplary progress in our execution, operations and on our collections which have emanated to improve our Revenue, EBITDA and working capital levels. We also laid emphasis on improving our operational efficiencies by implementing various cost control measures during the year.

Entering the new growth cycle, we will focus on our bid pipeline with projects on the public sector front and orders with healthy cash flows on the private sector side. We expect our current healthy orderbook to fetch major chunk of revenue in the coming years which will benefit our organization in generating cash flows leading to debt free balance sheet in FY23."

