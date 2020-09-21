CARACAL International refocuses commitment in line with 'Make in India' initiative

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): CARACAL, a world-renowned, UAE-based small arms manufacturer, today stressed in a statement "Its commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative", after having previously been selected by the Indian Ministry of Defence in 2018 to fast-track the supply of 93,895 CAR 816 assault rifles to the Indian Army.

CARACAL has already identified the required land, facility and local partners to be able to commence production immediately. Over 20 per cent of the components fitted on the CAR 816 are already made in India, with CARACAL now making commitment to fully manufacture the rifles in-country, in alignment with the 'Make in India' initiative. The initiative will also see CARACAL oversee technology transfer.

The company already surpassed global competitors in terms of performance and technicalities to win the bid two years ago, and now confirms its readiness to service the fast track order from India within 12 months.

"CARACAL was awarded the Close-Quarter Carbine contract in 2018 to supply the Indian Army with the CAR 816, after having undergone a rigorous selection process. Having agreed to fast track the supply, and with the formalities still under discussion, we would like to reiterate our commitment to our bid and to the 'Make in India' initiative. With strong bilateral ties between our two nations, and with India being a key market for CARACAL, we remain on standby to supply the product to the customer upon instruction," said Hamad Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer, CARACAL.

The CAR 816 carbines are intended to replace the Indian Army's current 9mm Sterling carbines, with the CAR 816 boasting higher bullet velocity and reduced weight compared to the Sterling carbines. The assault rifle has secured a number of contracts from customers across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, and has been adapted to suit the Indian Army's needs, incorporating the latest technological advances.



CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond, and has wholly owned subsidiaries in Germany and the USA.

CARACAL is a regional leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, engineers, innovates and manufactures battlefield-proven firearms for law enforcement, security and military forces, boasting a production legacy spanning more than 15 years. Its product portfolio includes pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles and sniper rifles across a range of calibres.

To provide those on the front lines with the firepower they require, the company's in-house team of engineers and designers continues to enhance and update its products, incorporating the latest technological advances, changing customer needs and evolving mission requirements.

EDGE is an advanced technology group that develops disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Solving real world challenges, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency.

Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 12,000 brilliant minds, EDGE offers expertise in five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support.

Today, EDGE is reimagining capabilities through technology leadership with research and development at its core.

