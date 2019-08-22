Cartoon Network and Clovia launch clothing collection with the Powerpuff Girls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cartoon Network has partnered with Clovia, India's fastest growing lingerie and sleepwear brand, to unveil a unique collection inspired by the Powerpuff Girls.

Fans of Cartoon Network's classic crime-fighting girl-squad of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, will get to choose from an impressive array of loungewear, sleepwear and innerwear now available on Clovia's website.

The chic line of apparel captures the nostalgia and timelessness of the iconic cartoon trio. The designs are inspired by the legendary ingredients used to make these super-cute, super-fierce superheroes from Townsville, who are made with sugar, spice and everything nice (as well as Chemical X). This collection combines effortless style with the comfort of butter-soft fabrics for fans who want to save the world before bedtime.

"Our partnership with Clovia gives fans a chance to dive into their childhood and wear their love for The Powerpuff Girls. This line of apparel is a perfect mix of style and comfort, with elements of humour and fun that the popular trio is known for", said Vikram Sharma, Vice President of Cartoon Network Enterprises Asia Pacific.

"Iconic characters like the Powerpuff Girls have a nostalgic influence on our audience. We are very excited to partner with Cartoon Network Enterprises to launch a collection with characters that are close to every girl's heart. This is the first time we have launched a range inspired by cartoon characters and we look forward to such partnerships in the future", said Suman Chowdhury, Co-founder and COO, Clovia.

This collection caters to age groups across 18 to 30. The collection starts from Rs 999 onwards for loungewear and sleepwear and Rs 299 onwards for innerwear.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

