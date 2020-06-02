Carzonrent takes a significant step to improve passenger and chauffeur safety in times of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its efforts to combat the safety challenges amid COVID-19 outbreak, Carzonrent India Private Limited, India's largest corporate car rental network has launched CORProtect.

An initiative implementing comprehensive safety measures in all its vehicles for providing a safe travel experience to, both, passengers and chauffeurs.

"The health and safety of our customers and chauffeurs has always been a top priority for us - especially now. And, with a big shift in our way of life due to the coronavirus, we've been quick to adapt to the changing times. In order to ensure, our customers and driver partners feel safe when traveling in times like these, we've collaborated with Go Mechanic, to provide all our vehicles with top quality sanitization," said Sudarshan Sarma, CEO, Carzonrent, while speaking on CORProtect.

"With immediate effect we're taking the following precautions:

a. Daily vehicle sanitization: Our chauffeurs will sanitize all vehicle touch points before and after every trip. They have been provided with masks, gloves, sanitizer bottles, a vehicle sanitizer spray, and a digital thermometer.

b. Weekly sanitization: All our cars will be fumigated and cleaned on the interior and exterior on a weekly basis using professional equipment at GoMechanic outlets across the country. This will be done by professionals using quality products," he added.

"Keeping the new normal of our lives in mind, GoMechanic workshops and mechanics have been upgraded and trained to provide a higher level of car sanitization services under our GoMechanic Suraksha program. With our regularly sanitized workshops, temperature checked mechanics with masks and gloves, WHO protocols and training measures, we are ensuring top quality sanitization for all Carzonrent vehicles so that drivers and passengers can be completely safe," said Amit Bhasin, Co-founder, GoMechanic, while commenting on uniting their efforts with Carzonrent.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

