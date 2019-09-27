Get automatic updates whenever your case gets a new date, or a new order becomes available
Get automatic updates whenever your case gets a new date, or a new order becomes available

Casewatch from Manupatra: Time to get 'real' with court cases

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:27 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): A lawyer has to keep track of multiple cases in various courts. These cases have ongoing updates with new hearing dates, orders pronounced, final hearing, etc. Thus, keeping track of cases manually is tedious, resource-intensive and prone to being missed.
Continuing with its disruption in the law-technology space, Manupatra has launched Casewatch™ a unique case alert tracking service that monitors cases across the Indian court system.
Casewatch™ retrieves data on a real-time basis directly from the courts cause lists and uses standardized reports to uniformly present information retrieved through a simple, intuitive user interface on its official website. Web App is also available.
As a lawyer or litigant, all you need to do is to add your case no and let Casewatch™ track the activity of the case for you and keep you informed via SMS alerts and e-mail. These alerts can be integrated with third-party calendar apps such as Google Calendar.
Service is available across Indian courts including Supreme Court, all High Courts, District Courts - Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Tribunals- NCDRC, NCLAT, NCLT, ITAT, CESTAT, etc., (Others coming soon).
"Manupatra has been the go-to research tool for lawyers for almost two decades now. During our various interactions with lawyers over these years, we would see the challenges they faced in tracking cases manually. We have heard of many horror stories of dates being missed. We have been disruptors in the law-technology space in India since 2000, therefore introducing Casewatch™ to change the way cases are tracked was a logical launch for us. Cases of the majority of the courts and tribunals can be tracked. Casewatch™ is actively working on to add remaining tribunals and district courts", said Priyanka, COO, Manupatra Information Solutions, sharing insights about Casewatch™.
Casewatch™ provides a host of features:
* Dashboard for easy navigation
* Read the Final Judgment/Order for disposed cases from your dashboard
* Generate your personalised cause list
* Notes can be added to cases
* Lawyers can notify clients of the next hearing date and orders that they have received
* In a multi-user environment the cases can be assigned between the team
* Related documents can be uploaded in Word/PDF for better case management
* Schedule tasks by adding To-Do Calendar which shows alerts when you login
* Maintain centralised contact list
* Manupatra subscribers can use the Manupatra Tab to search for the Cases
* Provides easy-to-read reports exportable in PDF, XLS
The company is currently running an introductory offer on Casewatch™. Users can make most of this and get to track ten Case ID with a storage space of 50 MB for free. If a user wants to add more cases or buy more storage space, there are attractive plans available for the same.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:43 IST

Infosys wins UN Global Climate Action Award for 'carbon neutral...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys has won the United Nations Global Climate Action Award in 'carbon neutral now' category, becoming the only Indian corporate to earn the recognition for its efforts to combat climate change.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:29 IST

IATA launches gender diversity campaign for balanced workforce

Montreal [Canada], Sep 27 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched the 25by2025 Campaign -- an airline industry initiative to advance gender diversity in the airline industry by 2025.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:43 IST

Transport, housing key for Asian cities to continue booming: ADB

Tokyo [Japan], Sep 27 (ANI): To remain engines of economic growth and jobs, developing Asia's burgeoning cities need efficient transport networks and affordable housing backed by effective and coordinated land and economic planning, according to the theme chapter of recent Asian Development Outlook (A

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:56 IST

New IT training facilities introduced in Moscow schools

Moscow [Russian Federation] Sept 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): New IT training facilities with modern equipment will be opened in 35 schools in Moscow. The curriculum has been developed by major IT companies and includes in-demand subjects such as robotics, electronics, big data, communication technologies, prog

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:54 IST

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares tumble after FIR against board members...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) tumbled by 4.8 per cent on Friday after the Economic Offences Wing registered a first information report (FIR) against its board directors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:33 IST

Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor sells 1.8 pc more stake in bank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Yes Capital India Pvt Ltd (YCPL), part of the promoter group of Yes Bank, has sold 1.8 per cent shareholding in the bank.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:35 IST

Equities subdued on global cues, auto and metal stocks suffer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on Friday tracking weakness in Asian peers amid global growth concerns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:42 IST

'CHLEAR' launched to deliver advertising services that truly...

New Delhi [India] Sept 27 (ANI/ Brand Stand): Markets are getting increasingly volatile, categories are getting overcrowded, customer demands have become unreasonable, brand loyalty has become unfashionable and technology is changing business paradigms by the hour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:39 IST

Colatta participated in SIAL seeing Bright Future of Bakery...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): India has one of the world's fastest growing chocolate markets which posted a huge 13 percent sales growth this year, according to a research.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:26 IST

Digital Payment Solution, raises 5.75 crores on Horses Stable Season 2

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): DIPL is an AEPS based Fintech, Digital payment solution spread across India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:13 IST

Tech Mahindra and Keysight collaborate to accelerate adoption of...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced an extended collaboration with Keysight, a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and govern

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:01 IST

Insure your car and home keys with Pocket Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Losing your car or home keys can be immensely frustrating.

Read More
iocl