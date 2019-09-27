Casewatch from Manupatra: Time to get 'real' with court cases

New Delhi [India] Sept 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): A lawyer has to keep track of multiple cases in various courts. These cases have ongoing updates with new hearing dates, orders pronounced, final hearing, etc. Thus, keeping track of cases manually is tedious, resource-intensive and prone to being missed.

Continuing with its disruption in the law-technology space, Manupatra has launched Casewatch™ a unique case alert tracking service that monitors cases across the Indian court system.

Casewatch™ retrieves data on a real-time basis directly from the courts cause lists and uses standardized reports to uniformly present information retrieved through a simple, intuitive user interface on its official website. Web App is also available.

As a lawyer or litigant, all you need to do is to add your case no and let Casewatch™ track the activity of the case for you and keep you informed via SMS alerts and e-mail. These alerts can be integrated with third-party calendar apps such as Google Calendar.

Service is available across Indian courts including Supreme Court, all High Courts, District Courts - Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Tribunals- NCDRC, NCLAT, NCLT, ITAT, CESTAT, etc., (Others coming soon).

"Manupatra has been the go-to research tool for lawyers for almost two decades now. During our various interactions with lawyers over these years, we would see the challenges they faced in tracking cases manually. We have heard of many horror stories of dates being missed. We have been disruptors in the law-technology space in India since 2000, therefore introducing Casewatch™ to change the way cases are tracked was a logical launch for us. Cases of the majority of the courts and tribunals can be tracked. Casewatch™ is actively working on to add remaining tribunals and district courts", said Priyanka, COO, Manupatra Information Solutions, sharing insights about Casewatch™.

Casewatch™ provides a host of features:

* Dashboard for easy navigation

* Read the Final Judgment/Order for disposed cases from your dashboard

* Generate your personalised cause list

* Notes can be added to cases

* Lawyers can notify clients of the next hearing date and orders that they have received

* In a multi-user environment the cases can be assigned between the team

* Related documents can be uploaded in Word/PDF for better case management

* Schedule tasks by adding To-Do Calendar which shows alerts when you login

* Maintain centralised contact list

* Manupatra subscribers can use the Manupatra Tab to search for the Cases

* Provides easy-to-read reports exportable in PDF, XLS

The company is currently running an introductory offer on Casewatch™. Users can make most of this and get to track ten Case ID with a storage space of 50 MB for free. If a user wants to add more cases or buy more storage space, there are attractive plans available for the same.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)