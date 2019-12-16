Cashify and Vivo partner to power Vivo's Upgrade Program

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cashify, India's leading recommerce marketplace to sell and buy old electronic gadgets, partnered with Vivo for the 'Thank You India' program to celebrate the latter's fifth anniversary in the India market.

Being Vivo's official buyback partner, Cashify aims to increase its customer base by engaging with Vivo customers and provide them with the best upgrades and buybacks in a streamlined, hassle-free manner.

Through this program that ran from 12 to 29 November, Vivo provided special offers in the form of coupons and subscriptions to its customers across different online channels.

Consumers could avail attractive discounts, coupon deals, and cashback offers on a wide range of Vivo smartphones. These included the recently launched Vivo V17Pro, Z1Pro, Z1x, S1, and U10 handsets.

These offers were available on the 'Vivo Upgrade and Rewards' application which was powered by Cashify through various sales partners including Cashify, Paytm and Qwikcilver.

"We were really excited to partner with Vivo for a grand celebration, and congratulate them for completing five years in the Indian market. Through our partnership with Vivo, we have always aimed to provide customers with the best value for their phones. We look forward to creating more successful campaigns such as the ones in the past, and continue our valued partnership with Vivo India in the future," said Nakul Kumar, Co-founder and COO, Cashify, talking about the partnership.

Cashify has partnered with the brand several times in the past to ensure a seamless trade-in process. This also includes the recent 'Vivo Xchange' program - a trade-in offer for its users, to exchange their old phones and upgrade to a new Vivo smartphone on Vivo's in-house e-store website.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

