Casio launches new service for doorstep delivery

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): As businesses are starting to open up, some of the consumers have been apprehensive of stepping out of their homes for shopping.

In order to overcome customer's apprehensions and simultaneously support channel partners, Casio India is re-innovating the way in which it can give more value to all of its stakeholders.

The company has taken a new initiative to ensure doorstep delivery for all products i.e. watches, calculators and electronic musical instruments in collaboration with its partners.

The company has come up with a virtual number wherein customers just have to drop an SMS to get information about the nearest Casio authorized dealers for doorstep delivery in their area.

The facility is easy to use and customers just have to message their pin code at 9266222525 and in reply, they'll get a link redirecting them to Casio store locator.

Upon selecting the product category, customers would be able to view the contact details of nearby dealers willing to deliver at their home and can place an order with their preferred dealer at their own convenience

"Casio has always valued its channel partners and has believed in quick addressal of consumer concerns in changing times. The intent behind this endeavour is to provide support to channel partners and shoppers for a safe and hassle-free experience. Our world may be different now but Casio would provide continued support to all our partners in these challenging times," said Kulbhushan Seth, Vice President for Casio India.

With this initiate, Casio India has again made a marked move to support its channel partners and enhance the consumer experience in the changing business dynamics.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)

