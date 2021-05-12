Castle Rock at Hiranandani Gardens Powai offers 2 BHK Balcony Homes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As the Covid-19 pandemic led to a nationwide lockdown, the demand for residential homes began to resurface on grounds of safety and stability. Soon, home buyers were looking for spacious homes with extra rooms, balconies, and outdoor areas.

The demand for such spacious homes grew especially in urban centres like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore due to a lack of personal space to escape or relax. A recent media report found that over 90 percent of prospective homebuyers surveyed aspire to own a home with a deck, balconies, or porch included.

Media reports also found that the working populace faces an increased risk of burnout due to lack of separation between work and personal life as well as concerns of contracting Covid-19. A change of scenery and access to oxygen becomes vital to improve health quotient.

Once considered as an add-on embellishment, balconies now have become the preferred choice of amenities for house hunters, pushing up the apartment prices. As means to connect with nature, communities, and neighbourhoods spirit, homebuyers found solace in balcony corners. Developers witnessed a spike in demand for spacious luxury homes in the post-Covid world to experience the joy of luxury living, as well as instilling freshness in daily chaos. This has nudged the developer community to consider a more pragmatic approach in designing homes especially since the need for balconies have become vital.

Today, as the demand trend changes in the Indian real estate landscape, developers too customize their craft to address the taste of new-age home buyers. They are increasingly considering providing balcony space that enhances the happiness quotient and mental wellbeing of its residents. To tap this rising demand, Hiranandani Developers, for the very first time, introduced balconies for its spacious 2BHK typologies in its Castle Rock tower at Hiranandani Gardens Powai, Mumbai.



The purpose of a balcony is not just restricted to enlarging the living space but to enhance its functionality in delivering quality life. Balconies have multipurpose use such as for exploring outer space, to set up a flexi home office, or even a break corner away from the daily clutter. As the world embraces the new trend of Work- from- Home (WFH), the balcony space is more of a retreat. This rejuvenating green corner can be used as a home garden, often for organic foods, or just as an extra storage place as well.

Designed to meet the desires of the contemporary fast-paced lifestyle, Castle Rock offers some of the best 2 BHK apartments in Powai. With futuristic amenities and mesmerizing beauty of nature converging into one, Castle Rock helps re-imagine fine living, rethink the concept of perfect planning and rekindle the feeling of belonging. The 2 BHK balcony home here is privy to true experiential living at Mumbai's most sought-after premium Pincode-Powai.

Castle Rock offers its residents amenities such as air-conditioned living, dining, and bedrooms, marble flooring, aluminium double-glazed windows, video door phones, a modular kitchen with white goods (Hob, Hood, Refrigerator, Washing Machine cum Dryer, Microwave Oven).

The tower is in the mega integrated township that offers plentiful additional luxury amenities like ample green pasture, jogging track, seating alcoves, kids' play area, senior citizen area, multi-play court, landscape garden, tennis, and basketball courts, clubhouse, and a man-made forest. Additionally, Hiranandani township also offers social infrastructure such as Hiranandani Foundation School, a multi-specialty Hiranandani Hospital, high street retail, a shopping arcade, and supermarket Haiko for daily convenience. In the times of Covid, Hiranandani Developers conducts virtual site tours of the Castle Rock project on www.hiranandanioffers.com enabling virtual home booking. So, go grab the best deal for dream balcony homes at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

