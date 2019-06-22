Castrol India Limited
Castrol India Limited

Castrol India sows seeds of good health for farmers with Castrol Khet Aasana

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 14:50 IST

New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Castrol India Limited, the leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company in the country, today announced its health outreach programme for the food providers of the nation - the farming community.
This campaign will extend specially curated yoga aasanas Castrol CRB Plus Khet Aasana to farmers to help reduce health adversities they face caused by their stressful and laborious schedules.
The results of detailed independent research, covering over seven hundred farmers across five regions in India, commissioned by Castrol India this year threw up some startling results. The study, which attempted to assess health issues faced by farmers as a linkage to the nature of their job and working conditions revealed that physical stress is a concern among farmers currently.
68 per cent farmers reported that they suffer from musculoskeletal problems while digestive issues were reported by over 51 per cent farmers, respiratory problems were raised by over 31 per cent farmers, and another 30 per cent reported suffering from diabetes.
In addition to this, the study also found that over 50 per cent of farmers faces stress and other relative diseases such as hypertension, anxiety and depression. Farmers also subscribed to the myth that farm work is healthy employment, due to which over 65 per cent of them were not undertaking any physical activity to manage their health.
"Farmers are an important community in India and need to be acknowledged for their tireless efforts to provide the nation with nutritious produce. This, in turn, fuels a healthy population and keeps India moving. Unfortunately, their own health remains out of their consideration.
Through Castrol Khet Aasana, we at Castrol India are committed to empowering farmers with yoga aasanas to help avoid and reduce unhealthy nuances of their work, enabling them to lead healthier lives. Castrol Khet Aasana is a reiteration of Castrol India's purpose-driven approach and commitment to care for and contribute to the well-being of our consumers", said Kedar Apte, Vice President - Marketing, Castrol India Limited.
"Keeping in mind the agricultural business and farmers, creating yoga aasanas on the basis of their needs is a good effort in supporting the agricultural sector at large. Our country thrives on agriculture, so I would like to thank Castrol and congratulate them on initiating an activity that helps keep our farmers healthy", said Union Minister of the State - Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala at Azadpur Mandi, New Delhi.
"We must give more importance to the physical and mental health of farmers and these Yoga Aasanas can help relieve them of stress", said Shripad Naik, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).
The research study designed and executed by the Yoga Institute, Mumbai also established that over 70 per cent of farmers showed keenness to learn and embrace yoga as a part of their lifestyle.
Keeping their hectic daily routine in mind, 16 Khet Aasanas has been designed to be practised during the day. These aasana sequences have been devised and named to ensure they are relatable to farmers and being byte-sized ensure time investment is minimal.
Building on the positive impact delivered by Castrol CRB Truck Aasana on over two lakh truckers nationwide, Castrol India plans to conduct Khet Aasana across two thousand Indian villages with an aim to benefit over one hundred and twenty thousand farmers before the end of 2019.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 16:33 IST

Man on a mission to turn Udhana railway station into India's...

Surat (Gujarat) [India] June 22 (ANI/Primex Media Services): To propagate Mahatma Gandhi's mantra 'Cleanliness is Godliness' and achieve the objective of a 'Clean India-Green India', a young entrepreneur from Surat has launched a mission to turn railway station in Udhana town of Gujarat's Surat distri

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 15:13 IST

Govt clarifies after confidential order on employees' salaries goes viral

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance on Saturday issued a clarification over a confidential government order that has gone viral on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 14:46 IST

Century Pai Foundation uplifts Channahalli village in one year

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Century Pai Foundation adopted Channahalli village near Chikkajala in Karnataka for its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 14:44 IST

Benefits of a loan against property offered by Bajaj Housing...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There are many such events in life for which you need financing. Be it from funding your child's education to managing your wedding expenses or even the unforeseen medical bills. A loan against property from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 14:43 IST

Dr Gaurav Nigam conferred 'Innovative Research Excellence Award...

New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Gaurav Nigam, a well-known educationist, paediatrician, and the author has been conferred 'Innovative Research Excellence Award 2019' at Asian Leadership Summit held at Thimphu, Bhutan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 14:41 IST

Radiant Life completes acquisition of 49 per cent stake in Max...

New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Radiant Life Care Private Limited ("Radiant"), a leading Indian hospital management company promoted by Abhay Soi and backed by KKR, has completed the previously announced acquisition of a 49.7 per cent stake in Max Healthcare Institute Limited ("Max Healthcar

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 11:25 IST

Radiant Life Care completes acquisition of 49.7 pc stake in Max...

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Radiant Life Care, a leading Indian hospital management company promoted by Abhay Soi and backed by global investment firm KKR, has completed the acquisition of a 49.7 per cent stake in Max Healthcare Institute from South Africa-based hospital operator Life Healthcare

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 11:04 IST

Mahindra Finance and Manulife form asset management joint venture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Mahindra Asset Management Company has entered into a joint venture with Toronto-based financial services group Manulife to expand the depth and breadth of fund offerings and retail fund penetration in India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:44 IST

RSDC collaborates with Army Base Workshop for Saamarth

New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) has collaborated with the Army Base Workshop, Pune to re-skill their personnel in rubber. A letter of intent in this regard has been shared by Army Manufacturing Group with RSDC. The skilling drive was jointly inaugurate

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:24 IST

Govt announces many 'key reforms' to boost domestic apparel...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said the central government announced many "key reforms" such as relaxation of Sections of Income Tax Act and incentives to boost the domestic apparel sector to enable it to compete with multinational brands.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:58 IST

Reviewing package rates for AB-PMJAY essential for quality...

New Delhi [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Medical Technology Association of India, which represents leading research-based medical technology companies with significant investments in India, today said that the government's move to set up specialist committees to review package rates for more than 1300

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:55 IST

MAHE Top Private Indian University in QS World Rankings

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) emerged as the top ranked private university in India according to the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2020 released on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl