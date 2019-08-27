International Innovation Corps logo
International Innovation Corps logo

Catalyzing Innovations in Digital Health

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:33 IST

New Delhi [India] August 27(ANI/NewsVoir): In order to discuss the roadmap of a digital transformation of India's health system, International Innovation Corps (IIC) supported by Rockefeller Foundation organised a one-day symposium 'Catalyzing Innovations in Digital Health' at the University of Chicago Center in Delhi.
The symposium got stakeholders from the government, industry, academic and non-profits together to deliberate upon how technological innovations can transform healthcare service delivery in the nation for improved health outcomes towards the achievement of the targets outlined in SDG3.
"Global public health is at a digital tipping point given the tremendous power technology has for creating impact in healthcare, especially at the community level where more and better data can improve the health of individuals, communities and whole societies," said Deepali Khanna, Managing Director for Asia at The Rockefeller Foundation.
"India is a world leader in technological advances, and it's time we harness this innovation to accelerate the needle on public health outcomes," she added.
Shriya Sethi, Director for Projects, for the IIC presented the spoke about IIC's work with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, National Health Authority, and WISH Foundation on different aspects of the expansive digital health landscape.
A fireside chat between Lov Verma, Former Union Health Secretary and Rahul Mullick from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation deliberated on the existing gaps in India's health systems where digital interventions can create impact.
"We have come a long way, an architecture for the digital health ecosystem has been set out, the challenge is how it will be implemented in the days to come," said Lov Verma, while citing the examples of National Health Stack and the National Digital Health Blueprint.
The symposium featured panel discussions to answer key questions in India's digital health trajectory, including how innovations can move from pilots to scale, and how emerging technologies can be channelized for front-line health workers. The power of collaborations to unlock the potential of India's wealth of health-related data, especially with the government, was a key theme.
These curated panels featured key opinion leaders including Dr P Anandan (CEO, Wadhwani AI), Sudeshna Adak (CEO and Director, OmiX), Dr Prashant Mathur (Director, ICMR-NCDIR), Shama Karkal (CEO, Swasti Health Catalyst) and Kriti Mehrotra (Country Director, Dimagi), amongst others.
To conclude the symposium, Dr Indu Bhushan (CEO, AB-PMJAY) conversed with Dr Shamika Ravi (Member, EAC to the PM and Director for Research, Brookings Institute India) on Ayushman Bharat and how data-driven decisions can improve efficiency in healthcare.
"In the short-term, PMJAY will prioritise reaching the last mile, our target is that every family should have one e-card, quality of service, a more robust IT system, prevention of fraud and the rates will be our focus," said Dr Indu Bhushan.
"A major challenge that everyone faces is that of privacy and security, so we need to ensure that the obtaining, storing and use of data is done in a sensitive manner, so that we don't infringe on privacy and keep the data secure. Our scheme has a security and privacy policy that we adhere to it very strictly," he added.
A detailed report on the event will be released soon.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:57 IST

Need to find ways for commercial use of LD slag: Govil

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Asking steel manufacturers to take a cue from other countries, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Steel Ruchika Chaudhry Govil on Tuesday stressed the importance of using LD slag.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:41 IST

ASSOCHAM welcomes RBI's move to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Tuesday welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government this fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:31 IST

Surge-free Tora Cabs took on the Streets of Hyderabad with a...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 27(ANI/NewsVoir): Surge-free Toracabs Technology Services Pvt Ltd (TTSPL) has hit the streets of Hyderabad with a record 11,000 drivers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:31 IST

Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide gets Auspices from Ministry of...

New Delhi [India] August 27(ANI/NewsVoir): Haut Monde India Founder, Bharat K Bhramar visited Greece to finalise the logistics and operational part of their upcoming event, the biggest annual beauty pageant for married Indian women, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:30 IST

Tamil Nadu student to visit NASA on Winning Go4Guru's Space...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 27(ANI/NewsVoir): J. Dhaanya Thasnem, a Class 10th student of Mahatma Montessori Matric Higher Secondary School, Madurai, is all set to fly to the United States during the first week of October to spend a week at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NA

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:13 IST

PUMA partners with Goonj to promote circular economy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 27(ANI/NewsVoir): Global Sports Company PUMA is partnering with Goonj, an award-winning, India based non-profit specializing in using the urban surplus to trigger grassroots development work.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:56 IST

One Industrial Spaces disrupts the Warehousing Sector

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Anshul Singhal, Ex-CEO and Director Embassy Industrial Parks and JSW Severfield Structures Limited, has launched his maiden entrepreneurial venture 'One Industrial Spaces', an integrated organization for fund, asset and end-to-end develo

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:51 IST

Freightwalla Leverages Funding to offer transparency to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's fastest-growing technology-enabled freight forwarding startup Freightwalla, that had raised an undisclosed amount in its seed round in December, has used the funding to further enhance its platform, freightwalla.com, with robust

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:50 IST

Walmart Foundation announces two new grants to benefit over...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Walmart Foundation on Tuesday announced 4.8 million dollars (about Rs 34 crore) in grants to Digital Green and TechnoServe to enable the programmes that help smallholder farmers have access to agriculture technology, training on sustainable farmer methods, enhanced

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:11 IST

Equity indices close in the green after volatile trading, Tata...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices oscillated between gains and losses on Tuesday but closed with a positive bias due to a rally in auto, FMCG and metal stocks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:11 IST

Aster to set-up an innovation and research hub in India and GCC

Dubai [UAE]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To improve the ultimate health outcomes for patients and enhance their overall experience at all its facilities, Aster DM Healthcare is setting up Aster Innovation and Research Centre in GCC and India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:08 IST

Boeing and TAL Manufacturing mark delivery of 25,000th floor...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): TAL Manufacturing Solutions and Boeing on Tuesday marked the delivery of 25,000th advanced composite floor beam for all the Dreamliner airplane variants 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 at TAL's aerospace manufacturing facility in Nagpur.

Read More
iocl