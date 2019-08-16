Cathay said it is fully committed to Hong Kong under the principle of 'One Country, Two Systems'
Cathay said it is fully committed to Hong Kong under the principle of 'One Country, Two Systems'

Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg resigns amid Hong Kong protests

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:28 IST

Hong Kong, Aug 16 (ANI): Cathay Pacific's Chief Executive Officer Rupert Hogg resigned on Friday amid mounting Chinese regulatory scrutiny of the Hong Kong's flag carrier over the involvement of its employees in the city's recent protests.
Augustus Tang, the head of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company -- which like Cathay is managed by Swire Pacific Ltd -- will take over as the carrier's new chief.
The airline also said Paul Loo had resigned as the Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, to be replaced by the head of its low-cost arm Hong Kong Express Ronald Lam.
"The board of directors believes that it is the right time for new leadership to take Cathay Pacific forward. Augustus Tang and Ronald Lam, both of whom are highly experienced executives with long careers at Cathay Pacific, are ideally suited to lead the company," the airline said in a statement.
Cathay Chairman John Slosar said recent events had called into question Cathay's commitment to flight safety and security and put its reputation and brand under pressure.
"This is regrettable as we have always made safety and security our highest priority," he said in a statement. "We therefore think it is time to put a new management team in place who can reset confidence and lead the airline to new heights."
Hogg said there have been challenging weeks and it is right for Loo and him to take responsibility as leaders.
The airline, which is 30 per cent owned by Air China, got embroiled in crosswinds between Beijing and pro-democracy groups in the Asian financial hub after some of its employees took part in the Hong Kong protests.
Cathay, which has been under pressure from the Chinese aviation regulator, said it is fully committed to Hong Kong under the principle of 'One Country, Two Systems' and is confident that Hong Kong will have a great future. (ANI)

