CBDT extends due date for filing TDS statement in Form 26Q

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Finance Ministry official on Thursday said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the due date for filing Form 26Q for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23.



"Considering the difficulties in filing of TDS statement in the revised and updated Form 26Q, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date of filing of Form 26Q for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23 from October 31, 2022 to November 30, 2022," a Finance Ministry release said.

Form 26Q is used to file TDS details on payments made other than salary.

The form mentions the total amount that is paid during the quarter and the TDS (tax deducted at source) amount that has been deducted. Form 26Q has to be submitted on a quarterly basis. (ANI)

