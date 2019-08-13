CBDT rebuts incorrect reports about Income Tax notices to Durga Puja Committees

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday denied reports of Income Tax notices being issued to Durga Puja committees in Kolkata.

"It is unequivocally stated that the said reports are factually incorrect and are strongly denied. It is a fact that no notice was issued to the Durga Puja Committee Forum by the Department during this year," said an official statement.

However, the Income Tax Department had been getting information that several contractors who were doing work for the Puja committees were not paying due taxes. Therefore notices under section 133(6) of the Income Tax Act 1961 were issued in December last year to about 30 committees.

The Department was looking for details of tax deducted at source on payments made to contractors and event managers engaged by the committees for the Puja events, including the tax deducted at source (TDS) statement.

"This was part of an exercise carried out by the TDS wing of the Department to ensure that the contractors and event managers pay their due taxes in time. Many of the committees complied and furnished evidence of tax deducted at source as well as deposit of the same into the government account," said the statement.

"It is reiterated that the exercise is in no manner whatsoever against the Puja Committees, but has been undertaken to ensure that the contractors and event managers pay their due taxes correctly within the stipulated time," it added. (ANI)

