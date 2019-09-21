CBDT Chairman PC Mody (File photo)
CBDT Chairman PC Mody (File photo)

CBDT sets up National e-Assessment Centre for faceless scrutiny of IT returns

By Shailesh Yadav | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has set up a National e-Assessment Centre (NeAC) for assessing tax returns electronically without any personal contact between officials and taxpayers.
The initiative is a part of government efforts to reduce human discretion in assessments and scrutiny, which in turn will eliminate possibilities of corruption, by leveraging new technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, video conferencing, telecommunication application software and mobile applications.
The CBDT has appointed Krishna Mohan Prasad, a 1984 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, as the first Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (PrCCIT) of NeAC. An order of his appointment was issued earlier this week.
NeAC will have 619 officers, including four Chief Commissioners, 25 Principal Commissioners, one Commissioner, 144 Additional Commissioners, 163 Deputy Commissioners and 281 Income Tax Officers. It is the first significant administrative step towards expanding the scope of e-governance and ease of doing business.
During the National Conference of Tax Officials at Vigyan Bhawan in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged officials of the CBDT and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to ensure a transparent and corruption-free assessment system where the interface between a taxpayer and a tax official is eliminated.
CBDT Member Akhilesh Ranjan told ANI that setting up of the NeAC is a path-breaking initiative by the Income Tax Department. The NeAC will assign cases for assessment to eight regional centres -- at New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bengaluru.
A separate unit will do enquiries and a review unit will ensure proper and correct assessments, said Ranjan.
According to Atul Suraiya, General Manager for Taxation at Tata Chemicals, setting up of NeAC will lead to tax compliance and widen the tax base.
Prasad -- the first PrCCIT) of NeAC -- was earlier posted as Director General of Income Tax (Intelligence and Criminal Investigation) where he played a significant role in widening of tax base, detection of undisclosed income worth Rs 10,767 crore during 2017-18, detection of 25,000 cases of violating cash payment in immovable property transactions worth Rs 5,500 crore, detection of black money and benami properties, and undisclosed income of Rs 125 crore under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).
He will be assisted by Ashish Abrol, a 1993 batch IRS officer, who has been appointed as Commissioner at NeAC and has long experience in working with the systems wing of Income Tax Department. The CBDT is headed by Chairman PC Mody. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:01 IST

NCRTC and The Empathy Campaign come together to pledge against...

New Delhi [India] Sept 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in association with National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) organised 'I Pledge...(My support)' activity at NCRTC's corporate office recently.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:53 IST

Srinivasan Services Trust honoured with the prestigious CSR...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company Limited and Sundaram-Clayton Limited is honoured to win the CSR Times Award for Best NGO in 'Rural Development & Infrastructure'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:52 IST

Mobius Foundation successfully hosted the International...

New Delhi [India] Sept 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE)' was jointly organised by Mobius Foundation, the Climate Reality Project, India in partnership with UNESCO, New Delhi office. The two-day conference would explore the ways to address the challenge

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:56 IST

Tanishq kicks off efficiency goals with Schneider Electric edge solutions

New Delhi [India] Sept 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tanishq from Titan, India's trusted jewellery brand has moved one major leap further in its commitment to energy efficiency.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:07 IST

Gourmet Passport by Dineout returns with Gourmetlicious 2019

New Delhi [India] Sept 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gourmet Passport by Dineout is back with the second edition of its uber-luxury culinary celebration, Gourmetlicious 2019, serving an enticing feast and promotions across the five cities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:06 IST

In need of emergency funds - Avail the fastest loan against...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The importance of getting quick access to funds during an emergency cannot be stressed enough. A quick and convenient source of funds allows you to focus on the crisis at hand and tackle it, rather than worrying about the means to make it

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:51 IST

Continued global monetary policy easing could stoke FPI inflows...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 21 (ANI): The reduction in US Federal Reserve's policy rate by 25 basis points and the European Central Bank's decision to resume asset purchases is likely to augur well for short-term foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows to economies such as India which continue

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:37 IST

Corporate tax reduction is credit positive for companies, but...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 21 (ANI): The government's decision to reduce the base corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent as part of stimulus measures to revive slowing economic growth is credit positive for companies because it will enable them to generate higher post-tax incomes

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:04 IST

Alliance Group CMD awarded the Global Indian of the Year 2018-19...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Alliance Group Chairman and Managing Director, Manoj Namburu, at a glittering function was honoured with the Global Indian of the Year 2018-19 award on September 16th, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:04 IST

Corporate tax reliefs are one of the biggest reforms ever: CII

New Delhi [India], Sep 20 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said on Friday that drastic reduction in corporate taxes is a huge game-changer for the economy and a decisive announcement for awakening animal spirits of investors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:38 IST

Virinchi Hospitals partners with Renal Research Institute for...

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Virinchi Hospitals, Hyderabad is at the forefront of providing world class treatment for kidney ailments and is leading a crusade to develop new path-breaking treatments to alleviate the suffering of patients suffering with this dreadful disease.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:37 IST

CSS Corp's Manish Tandon recognized as the CEO of the Year at...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology company, today announced that its CEO, Manish Tandon, has been honoured with the prestigious CEO of the Year award at the 2019 CMO Asia Awards held on 15th August in Singapore.

Read More
iocl