CBIC extends due date for filing GSTR-3B for November to December 23

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended the due date of filing of GSTR-3B for the month of November to December 23, 2019.
"Due date of filing of GSTR-3B for the month of November 2019 has been extended to December 23, 2019," CBIC said in a tweet on Saturday.
GSTR-3B is a simple return form introduced by the CBIC after the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It is meant to capture details of outward and inward supplies. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:58 IST
