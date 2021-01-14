CBSE Boards 2021 Exam Dates Out! 5 Resources to Score High | Last 3 Months Preparation Tips

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/Mediawire): Preparing for CBSE Board Exams can be daunting for every student. From completing the syllabus to choosing to the best study material, every decision needs to be made carefully to ace the final examination.

Besides NCERT Textbooks, there are a few resources such as Question Banks, Previous Years' Question Papers, Sample Question Papers, etc. which can assist students in preparing for 2021 Exams. Here is a detailed account of some of the most important resources.

After the reduction in the syllabus, the upcoming exams could be easy or difficult. Here is a list of 5 resources that every student should follow to score well in CBSE Board Exams 2021.

1. CBSE Question Banks for Class 10 & 12

After completing your textbooks, it is time to practice and solve different Typologies of Questions. Question Banks comprises of different types of questions for all the chapters. This resource is meant to provide the students with all the possible question types which can be asked in the final exams. By referring to CBSE Question Banks, students become more educated about even the minutest of topics.

Which Question Bank should you refer to?

Oswaal CBSE Question Bank are strictly based on the "Latest & Reduced" CBSE curriculum issued for the Academic Year 2020-2021.

* These comprises of Previous Years' Question with Marking Scheme & Toppers' Answers Sheets for an exam-oriented study.

* Students can also benefit from 'Most likely Questions' generated by Oswaal Editorial Board with 100+ years of teaching experience.



To buy these CBSE Question Banks, visit: https://bit.ly/39mq9Tq

2. CBSE Sample Papers for Class 10 & 12

CBSE Sample Papers is one of the most recommended resources by teachers to get excellent marks in Board Exams. Sample Papers consist of unsolved and solved question papers to provide the students with an idea of the type of questions they can expect in the upcoming Board Exams and familiarise them with the paper pattern. Solving CBSE Sample Papers is just like writing mock tests to prepare for the final performance.

Which CBSE Sample Paper should you solve?

Oswaal CBSE Sample Question Papers are one of the most preferred Sample Papers by students. This is because they are always thoroughly updated and include exam-focused content.

* Oswaal CBSE Sample Papers for 2021 Board Examination are based on the latest changes introduced in the paper pattern on 9th October 2020.

* They include both Solved & Self-Assessment papers for extensive practice.



* You can also benefit from Answering Tips, Mind Maps, and On-Tips Notes for quick revision and identifying common errors.



Buy the latest CBSE Sample Papers for 2021 Boards on: https://bit.ly/2KaKxhR

3. All in One Package

CBSE Board Exams are highly unpredictable when it comes to the level of difficulty of the paper. This makes it imperative for the students to practice questions of all the levels; easy, moderate and difficult, to be ready for all the surprises. Oswaal One for All for CBSE Class 10, include Previous Years' Board Questions, NCERT Questions, NCERT Exemplar Questions (in Maths and Science), Questions from Deeksha and Questions for Olympiad & NTSE preparation. This makes it a complete exam preparation package.

4. Conceptualised Videos

Educational videos recorded around different chapters and concepts of different subjects are an interesting way of learning. For some students, concept videos play a great role in making their preparation easy yet exciting. You can simply watch and learn all the chapters with examples for better clarity.

Primoveary Benefits-

a. Improves command r all the subjects

b. Unique and interesting way of learning new concepts

c. Accessible at any time of the day for quick lessons on any device

5. Educational Apps

When everything is going digital, why can't education? There are numerous mobile apps and dedicated websites with professionals and subject matter experts teaching about all the varied concepts. Both paid and free apps are available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Students can download these apps for accessing their full curriculum on an app. This would help them study at their own pace and comfort.

Conclusion

To score well in CBSE Board Exams 2021, students need to undergo an in-depth study of all the subjects and practice different Typologies of Questions. These were some primary resources such as Sample Papers, Question Banks, etc. which can help you get excellent results.

To increase your marks in Upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 Buy Oswaal Books at https://bit.ly/2XAphVH

