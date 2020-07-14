CBSE Class XII Results 2020: EIS gave a stellar performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, announced the results for class XII board examinations 2020 on Monday.

Elpro International School (EIS), affiliated to CBSE, is soaked in glory as students perform exceedingly well in their exams. With an overall school aggregate of 87.8 per cent and 40 per cent students scoring above 90 per cent, EIS has once again displayed stellar performance in their results.

The school has 100 per cent pass percentage, with 98.9 per cent students scoring above distinction and 8 subjects showing 100 per cent distinction.

Tina Agarwal claimed the school topper position at 96.4 per cent. She is also the highest scorer from Science stream, while Aditi Holla is the Commerce topper at 94 per cent, and Vasundhara Singh is the Humanities topper at 95.6 per cent.

Three students have scored a perfect 100/100 score in Biology and PE. Tanishq Alhad, a Humanities special needs student battling with dyslexia, has also shown promising result with 87.4 per cent.

The results are a great indicator of the merit of the students of EIS. "As always, our students have done us proud with excellent results and the entire team is celebrating. It is always a matter of great happiness and pride for me when students perform outstandingly well. With perfect scores of 100/100 and a great school average, the overall results look very encouraging. Even with the pandemic crisis at hand which led to a few subjects eventually averaging out, students have come out with flying colours. My heartiest congratulations to the entire Elpro family as I attribute these results to my very hardworking students, dedicated teachers, and extremely supportive parents. I wish all my students the very best in their future endeavours," shared Dr Amrita Vohra, Principal on this happy occasion,

"I was so happy that CBSE announced our results even amidst this lockdown. I am overjoyed to be the school topper and attribute it to my wonderful teachers who ensured that we remained focused and always encouraged us. This would not have been possible without the constant support of my family. I wish all my fellow students all the best for the future. Thank you Elpro for a wonderful schooling experience," said Tina Agarwal, school topper.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

