CBSE new academic session for 2021-22: How to kick-start your preparations with competency based question & new question pattern to test your skills?

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/Oswaal Books): A new National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 has shifted the focus of education from rote learning to conceptual clarity.

From years, our education system had been criticised for a mechanical learning style, which just gives importance to grades rather than what a child has really learnt. So NEP 2020 is a pleasant reform for students as well as teachers.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the competency-based questions have been increased to 30 per cent in the new Board Exam paper pattern. These questions will assess how well a student can apply their knowledge in real-life situations. With the right study material, this can be a scoring area for students.

Here's what to look for while picking books for Boards 2022:

1. Latest content- You cannot buy last year's books because CBSE has re-added the 30 per cent syllabus that had been slashed from Boards 2021 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Double check if what you are buying is in line with the Board 2022 paper pattern. For example, Oswaal Question Banks have been updated according to the latest syllabus and paper pattern set by CBSE for 2022 boards. Latest typologies of questions and all relevant concepts have been covered in these books.

2. Tools to ace competency-based questions- Just memorising theories and definitions will not be enough to score more in 2022 boards. The paper will test if you have been able to digest the concepts and if you can use it to solve practical problems. To make sure that you truly understand and remember what you learn, Oswaal CBSE Question Banks have innovative tools like 'Mind Maps', grammar charts, revision notes, videos for hybrid learning, and 'most likely questions' prepared by Oswaal Editorial Board, which holds 100 plus years of teaching experience.

3. Developing cognitive skills- Cognitive abilities form the brain's capacity to acquire knowledge, manipulate information, and be able to reason. Sharpening these faculties will be crucial to solve competency-based questions. Taking this into account, Oswaal Question Banks are designed with basis in Bloom's Taxonomy; which aids in Remembering, Understanding, Application, Analysing & Evaluation and Creation based questions.



4. Making self study easier- A good exam preparation book simplifies the chapters and even helps a student avoid repeating mistakes. They present information in a way that students face little to no difficulty in understanding and remembering the concepts. Oswaal Question Banks give chapter-wise and topic-wise presentation, answering tips and 'commonly made errors' that help improve quality of answers and score more.

Picking the best books, perseverance and discipline right from the start will ease your journey and help you reach the peak of success.

