CBSE to launch innovation ambassador program for teachers in collaboration with MIC & AICTE

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The only way to achieve progress is by bringing about necessary changes and advancements in the field of education. The students are the builders of the future and the ones who shape our tomorrow. That is why, it is pertinent that we are constantly striving to give them a better environment and structure to study in and a protected and secure environment to nurture their ideas so as to be able to contribute to society, productively.

CBSE has taken a great step, rather leap, in this matter and has set goals for other education boards. By joining hands with MIC (Ministry of Educations' Innovation Cell) and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), they have organized a programme that will enhance the teaching capabilities, standards and methods of the teachers, ultimately geared towards the benefit of the students themselves. The mentoring abilities of the teachers are likely to be enhanced multiple fold and thus, the students will definitely find themselves learning, understanding and applying better.



Innovation in the field of Study and Oswaal Books' contribution

While learning in a safe environment, students often come up with ideas that are nothing short of genius. However, since our education and learning structure up until now, has been more or less strictly theoretical and partially holistic, students haven't found the opportunity to express themselves and put their learning into good use.

Students who come up with innovative ideas need to be encouraged so that they are always encouraged to think and innovate. Through this Innovation Ambassador Programme, CBSE along with MIC and AICTE has found a way to boost these ideas, allow the teachers to learn to cooperate with the students in a safer and more encouraging capacity, all the while improving their skills of mentoring the students.

Oswaal Books has always been appreciative of innovation and progress, themselves being all that and more for many years now. They strive to help out the teachers and the students to the best of their abilities by providing them with innovative and advanced intellectual tools that help improve their abilities to teach and study, respectively. Apart from the standard textbooks, Oswaal Books ensures that they put in that extra effort and always goes that extra mile to incorporate revolutionary ideas and tools in these books that either allows the teachers to switch up the teaching method, teach better and in a more comprehensive manner or allow the students to visualize the entire curriculum effectively, find a smart and efficient way to memorize difficult topics and formulae faster, etc.



To celebrate the spirit of learning & the unflagging contribution of teachers during these raging times, Oswaal Books is organising the largest digital conclave for teachers on July 24, 2021.



Oswaal All India Teachers Digital Conclave will have 3 sessions on different topics around COVID & School Education. These sessions will have many renowned educationists & speakers from the nook & cranny of the country. If you wish to participate in the biggest learning celebration of the year, fill the registration form given below:https://bit.ly/3dJv9oc



Also, to simplify teaching for the teachers especially when they don't have access to the updated study resources, Oswaal Books also provides FREE Specimen Copies to the teachers. These books incorporate all the latest changes introduced by the leading boards of India. Teachers who wish to get these Specimen Copies can fill the specimen request form on Oswaal Books' official website.





Here's the recommended link for to apply online for latest Oswaal Specimen Books for free: https://bit.ly/3jJ4qMc

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

