Celebrate a safe Diwali with firecracker insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] October 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Children as well as adults enjoy lighting firecrackers during the festive season.

While fireworks light up the sky and add colour to our celebrations, they can also be a cause for concern. For instance, in 2016, AIIMS Delhi registered 110 patients during Diwali, with 95 per cent of them complaining of eye burns and other firecracker-related injuries. Similar incidents are reported throughout the country, every year during the festive season.

Hence, taking precautionary measures such as maintaining a safe distance while bursting crackers is important. Additionally, a firecracker insurance policy can help you with any treatment costs in case of any untoward incident. The Firecracker Insurance from Bajaj Finserv is a great option as it offers coverage up to Rs 2 lakhs at an affordable premium.

High sum insured

While firecracker accidents can occur due to various reasons such as improper use or manufacturing defects, the end result can be severe. Outcomes include lacerations, second- and third-degree burns, ocular trauma, and at times, disabilities.

In case of a dangerous accident, getting timely treatment becomes a priority. With Firecracker Insurance, you can assure yourself and your loved ones the best treatment by obtaining financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakhs at a nominal premium of just Rs 549.

Comprehensive coverage in case of disability

Whether it is a case of being hit by flying debris from crackers or an error in handling firecrackers, eye injuries can lead to disabilities. Such complications can be expensive to treat and difficult to recover from.

Firecracker Insurance comes to your rescue as policy holders get assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh in case of partial or permanent disability. This includes loss of vision of eyes, physical separation or loss of ability to use one/both hands/feet or a combination of the two. Further, since disabilities can cause loss of regular income, policy holders can obtain compensation of up to Rs 1,000 per week, in accordance to the specified terms of the policy.

Coverage for treatment and ambulance charges

Severe burns, eye trauma, and impact injuries require immediate attention. Firecracker Insurance helps customers get the required care by providing coverage of up to Rs 25,000 against ambulance fees and up to Rs 2 lakhs against accidental hospitalisation charges.

How to avail Firecracker Insurance

You can easily apply for the Firecracker Insurance online. After filling out the application form available on the Bajaj Finserv website, customers can proceed to obtain superior coverage by paying the associated premium through debit/credit card, UPI, mobile wallet, or net banking.

To make a claim, policy holders can simply:

* Send an e-mail to customercare@bajajallianz.co.in, or

* Call 1800-209-1021, a toll-free number

For any product related queries, you can also write an email to pocketservices@bajajfinserv.in.

Apart from Firecracker Insurance, you can also check out other Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions offered by Bajaj Finserv. These include policies like kitchen appliances insurance, dengue cover, watch insurance, holiday cover and more, that offer high coverage at a nominal premium. Prepare for the season's celebrations by availing the insurance policies and plans that meet your specific needs.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

