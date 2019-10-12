Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Celebrate a safe Diwali with firecracker insurance from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:16 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] October 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Children as well as adults enjoy lighting firecrackers during the festive season.
While fireworks light up the sky and add colour to our celebrations, they can also be a cause for concern. For instance, in 2016, AIIMS Delhi registered 110 patients during Diwali, with 95 per cent of them complaining of eye burns and other firecracker-related injuries. Similar incidents are reported throughout the country, every year during the festive season.
Hence, taking precautionary measures such as maintaining a safe distance while bursting crackers is important. Additionally, a firecracker insurance policy can help you with any treatment costs in case of any untoward incident. The Firecracker Insurance from Bajaj Finserv is a great option as it offers coverage up to Rs 2 lakhs at an affordable premium.
High sum insured
While firecracker accidents can occur due to various reasons such as improper use or manufacturing defects, the end result can be severe. Outcomes include lacerations, second- and third-degree burns, ocular trauma, and at times, disabilities.
In case of a dangerous accident, getting timely treatment becomes a priority. With Firecracker Insurance, you can assure yourself and your loved ones the best treatment by obtaining financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakhs at a nominal premium of just Rs 549.
Comprehensive coverage in case of disability
Whether it is a case of being hit by flying debris from crackers or an error in handling firecrackers, eye injuries can lead to disabilities. Such complications can be expensive to treat and difficult to recover from.
Firecracker Insurance comes to your rescue as policy holders get assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh in case of partial or permanent disability. This includes loss of vision of eyes, physical separation or loss of ability to use one/both hands/feet or a combination of the two. Further, since disabilities can cause loss of regular income, policy holders can obtain compensation of up to Rs 1,000 per week, in accordance to the specified terms of the policy.
Coverage for treatment and ambulance charges
Severe burns, eye trauma, and impact injuries require immediate attention. Firecracker Insurance helps customers get the required care by providing coverage of up to Rs 25,000 against ambulance fees and up to Rs 2 lakhs against accidental hospitalisation charges.
How to avail Firecracker Insurance
You can easily apply for the Firecracker Insurance online. After filling out the application form available on the Bajaj Finserv website, customers can proceed to obtain superior coverage by paying the associated premium through debit/credit card, UPI, mobile wallet, or net banking.
To make a claim, policy holders can simply:
* Send an e-mail to customercare@bajajallianz.co.in, or
* Call 1800-209-1021, a toll-free number
For any product related queries, you can also write an email to pocketservices@bajajfinserv.in.
Apart from Firecracker Insurance, you can also check out other Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions offered by Bajaj Finserv. These include policies like kitchen appliances insurance, dengue cover, watch insurance, holiday cover and more, that offer high coverage at a nominal premium. Prepare for the season's celebrations by availing the insurance policies and plans that meet your specific needs.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:23 IST

Care revises rating on LVB's commercial papers of Rs 618 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Care Ratings has revised the rating of troubled private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank's (LVB's) commercial papers worth Rs 618.7 crore to BB plus with negative outlook from the earlier BBB minus with developing implications.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:14 IST

World Animal Protection screens a film to end suffering of...

New Delhi [India] October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): A documentary titled 'Elephants Break Too' premiered at the DLF Cyberhub on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:13 IST

Second Batch of advanced data science program by IMT CDL and EY...

New Delhi [India] October 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IMT CDL and EY announced the commencement of admissions for the second batch of their sought after 'Post Graduate Program in Advanced Data Science'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:53 IST

E-commerce platforms hope to double sales in festive season

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): As the festive season kicks in amid economic slowdown, e-commerce marketplaces have geared up with a focus on tier 2 and 3 cities to double their sales compared to last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:32 IST

5.52 cr ITRs out of 5.87 cr checked for AY 2018-19 were in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As many as 5.52 crore income tax returns (ITRs) out of 5.87 cr checked by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for the assessment year (AY) of 2018-19 (Financial Year 2017-18) against the consistency rule were in the individual category, said the CBDT in a statemen

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:36 IST

Industrial production slips by 1.1 pc in August

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Industrial output contracted by minus 1.1 per cent in August month-on-month due to poor performance by manufacturing, power generation and mining sectors, data released by the government on Friday showed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:16 IST

Preethi Kitchen appliances introduces next-gen mixer-grinder

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): This Diwali, Preethi Kitchen Appliances is determined to make the festive season even more joyous with an industry-disrupting launch and a bouquet of consumer offers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:16 IST

NWAC hosts 48th COBSE conference on 'de-stressing examination'

New Delhi [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Northwest Accreditation Commission, USA (NWCA) hosted a conference organized by Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:02 IST

Renault ousts CEO Thierry Bollore abruptly, Clotilde Delbos takes over

Paris [France], Oct 11 (ANI): French automaker Renault said Friday that it had sacked its Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore, less than one year after he took up the position following the arrest of previous boss Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:48 IST

MUMBAIWOOD 2019 to showcase skills in carpentry, materials and machinery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The forthcoming edition of MUMBAIWOOD promises to outrank its own success and high benchmark with a grander event, both in terms of its size as well as the visitor turnout from across the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:45 IST

Dr B S Avasthi awarded as the Best Paediatrician

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recognizing excellence in Healthcare since 2012, MedScape India National Awards 2019 conferred Dr B S Avasthi, Founder and Director, Department of Paediatrics, Surya Hospitals as the 'Best Paediatrician' for his outstanding contribution in the field

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:43 IST

CyberEye to organize Asia's largest conference in LoRaWAN - The...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Things Conference India 2019 is being organized to build a bigger, better and stronger LoRaWAN technology ecosystem in India.

Read More
iocl